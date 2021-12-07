2023 Kia Sportage Pickup Truck Rendering Imagines Hyundai Santa Cruz Sibling

More on this:

1 New 2022 Kia Carens Looks More Like a Crossover Than a Minivan, Official Sketches Reveal

2 Watch the 2022 Kia EV6 Go Through the Moose Test, It Did Surprisingly Well

3 2022 Kia Carens Minivan Teased Ahead of December 16 Unveiling

4 Kia Smokes Previous Yearly Sales Record With a Month To Go

5 Mercedes-Benz Wants Solid-State Cells, Hopes Factorial Energy Can Deliver Them