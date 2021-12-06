Genesis GV90 Flagship SUV Goes Commando With G90-Inspired Styling

A few months ago, Genesis dropped a teaser pic previewing its upcoming electric vehicle lineup, which is understood to be topped out by the GV90 flagship SUV.
Further fueling this rumor is a more recent report, coming from Korea, which suggests that the GV90 is indeed in the works, and will launch in 2023. It’s possible that it will be built around the E-GMP platform and might be able to travel for roughly 300 miles (~480 km) with the battery fully juiced up.
If correct, then it will share many nuts and bolts with the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 7, albeit positioned as a more luxurious alternative to its cousins. It will have a different design on the outside, similar to the brand’s latest models, and a more luxurious cockpit, perhaps with seating for seven, bedecked by the latest comfort and technology gear available.
Now, while a small part of the internet was busy reporting on the rumored GV90, the peeps at Kolesa have imagined how it may look like, using the front and back ends of the all-new G90 that debuted last week. The luxury sedan’s face, complete with the dual LED headlights flanking the grille, and a large lower air intake, decorated by shiny trim, can be seen on the rendering, together with the flush-mounted door handles, and big multi-spoke alloys.
Out back, it sports the same thin lighting signature and bumper design and wears the corporate logo in the middle of the tailgate. The diffuser is different, however, and if you look closely, then you will see what appears to be an exhaust pipe on the left side. However, since it will supposedly pack a zero-emission powertrain, no tailpipe will be on deck. And while we’re at it, we should also highlight the fact that these are nothing more than design exercises, not endorsed by Genesis, so the actual product could look different.
