GM Design Shares Vision of Futuristic Buick Coupe-SUV, They Better Make It Real

Because without social media, you are virtually “ dead ,” General Motors is always keen on sharing snippets of the behind-the-scenes work taking place in its design studios. Sometimes, they even give us snippets from “outside” their offices, though. 7 photos



Now that hype around the neat little bits and pieces – we always love the rear-view mirror POV with the FPC V8 in plain sight and even the crimson/black interior gets a hall pass – has dwindled a little, they’re up to dreamy shenanigans once again. And this time around, they’re not SUV ... from Buick.



That’s right, from that old division that once had all sorts of wonderful models in its lineup and is now solely focused on (



Right now, the good folks behind the GM Design (aka generalmotorsdesign) official account on social media are not exactly throwing us any information bones to chew upon for this one. As far as we can tell, we are dealing with an ideation sketch made by Detroit, Michigan-based Hakan Demir. The virtual designer goes by the hakandemirdesign alias on social media, but there’s no actual hint towards him being associated with GM Design.



Still, he might be part of their roster as of late, considering the company is always on the lookout for talent and his latest creations on his personal account are more than a year old. Anyway, that’s one





View this post on Instagram A post shared by GM Design (@generalmotorsdesign)

