Lamborghini Urus Blows Four Candles Off Its Birthday Cake, But When Will It Be Refreshed?

Joining the Huracan and Aventador as the brand’s third model, the Lamborghini Urus has been chosen by roughly 16,000 people so far, 85% of whom are new to the marque. The vehicle can be found on the roads in most parts of the world, as it’s being officially sold in five continents.
Besides significantly increasing the Italian automaker’s sales, the Urus has also led to the doubling of the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility. The production site grew from 80,000 to 160,000 square meters (861,113 - 1,722,226 square feet), and comprises a new facility, paintshop, finishing department, office building, logistics warehouse, energy hub, and test track. This transformation is supported by 700 new employees hired on permanent contracts these past four years.
The Lamborghini Urus has already proved its mettle in all sorts of environments, from the drag strip, where it was deemed as a worthy opponent to some of the fastest vehicles on the planet, to the racetrack, where it was praised by most reviewers. Enhanced by the additional driving modes on top of the Huracan and Aventador, as well as a bigger ground clearance, it even set a speed record on ice, on Lake Baikal, in Russia. Additionally, it reached the highest road in the world, in the Himalayan part of India, at the top of the Umling La Pass, which sits at more than 5,800 meters (16,506 feet) above sea level, being higher than the Mount Everest base camp.
SUV, available in more than 45 different colors courtesy of the Ad Personam department, doesn’t lack on power, because it uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. Lamborghini claims that it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds, making it a hair quicker than the fabulous Ferrari Enzo, which can do it in 3.65 seconds, and that it can run out of breath at 190 mph (305 kph). The average fuel consumption is rated at 18.5 mpg U.S. (12.7 l/100 km) in Europe, and it emits 325 g/km of CO2 in the WLTP cycle.
While celebrating the Urus' fourth anniversary, Lamborghini continues working on its successor. The mid-cycle refresh has been spied numerous times so far, and will feature slightly redesigned front and rear ends, comprising new bumpers and lighting units. Some believe that the infotainment system software might be part of the makeover, together perhaps with new upholstery and trim options, because most of the rich clientele that normally goes for such a model does demand personalization.
The changes are understood to continue in the engine department too, with a plug-in hybrid assembly potentially joining the family. It might be shared with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, and could push out in excess of 800 horsepower. Nonetheless, that’s a mere rumor, as around 700 hp or so would be more realistic, considering that its German cousin has 670 hp combined. Lamborghini might go the extra mile by launching a more track-focused variant as well, presumably dubbed the EVO, with enhanced aerodynamics and lighter construction.
As for the unveiling date, we still don’t have anything solid to work with. Nonetheless, the facelifted Lamborghini Urus will, in all likelihood, premiere in the first half of 2022, launching in global markets shortly after. In the United States, it will probably be marketed as a 2023 model.
