“Type 19” Is a Bespoke Showstopper Based on a Classic Triumph Bonneville T120R

You might be able to name the authors behind this project as soon as you see that gorgeous exhaust system.
The autoevolution pages have seen their fair share of classic Bonnies, but a customized specimen isn’t something you’ll encounter on a regular basis. More often than not, treating an antique Triumph Bonneville to a thorough restoration is just about as far as riders will go, and we honestly can’t blame them.
At the end of the day, such entities are extremely sought-after among collectors, so it makes perfect sense for people to preserve their original configuration. However, some folks don’t seem to be fazed about the Bonneville’s cult classic status, which is how the owner of this 1972 MY T120R must’ve felt when he handed it over to Auto Fabrica.
To kick things off, the AF duo tackled the powertrain department, where they’ve fitted higher-spec carburetors, fresh velocity stacks and a stainless-steel exhaust system that looks the part. Additionally, the donor’s 649cc parallel-twin mill was also blessed with new pistons, seals and bearings.
Moving on to the aesthetics, you will find an aluminum gas tank that’s placed in between custom handlebars and a suede leather saddle. We also spot a handmade rear fender taking pride of place below the artfully upholstered seat, and it’s flanked by dual Maxton shock absorbers.
Speaking of suspension, the bike’s front end is now equipped with a Yamaha SR500’s repurposed forks, which feature aftermarket internals and bespoke covers. For a healthy dose of extra stopping power, Auto Fabrica’s specialists transplanted the front brake setup of an SR400 onto their one-off Bonneville.
The stock wheels were replaced with stainless-steel alternatives, whose rims are enveloped in grippy Mitas tires. In the cockpit, AF’s reworked T120R (dubbed “Type 19”) packs Motogadget instrumentation, Renthal grips and youthful levers, while the stock headlight was dismissed to make way for a unique substitute that’s been built in-house. All things considered, this Bonnie is breathtaking in the truest sense of the word!
At the end of the day, such entities are extremely sought-after among collectors, so it makes perfect sense for people to preserve their original configuration. However, some folks don’t seem to be fazed about the Bonneville’s cult classic status, which is how the owner of this 1972 MY T120R must’ve felt when he handed it over to Auto Fabrica.
To kick things off, the AF duo tackled the powertrain department, where they’ve fitted higher-spec carburetors, fresh velocity stacks and a stainless-steel exhaust system that looks the part. Additionally, the donor’s 649cc parallel-twin mill was also blessed with new pistons, seals and bearings.
Moving on to the aesthetics, you will find an aluminum gas tank that’s placed in between custom handlebars and a suede leather saddle. We also spot a handmade rear fender taking pride of place below the artfully upholstered seat, and it’s flanked by dual Maxton shock absorbers.
Speaking of suspension, the bike’s front end is now equipped with a Yamaha SR500’s repurposed forks, which feature aftermarket internals and bespoke covers. For a healthy dose of extra stopping power, Auto Fabrica’s specialists transplanted the front brake setup of an SR400 onto their one-off Bonneville.
The stock wheels were replaced with stainless-steel alternatives, whose rims are enveloped in grippy Mitas tires. In the cockpit, AF’s reworked T120R (dubbed “Type 19”) packs Motogadget instrumentation, Renthal grips and youthful levers, while the stock headlight was dismissed to make way for a unique substitute that’s been built in-house. All things considered, this Bonnie is breathtaking in the truest sense of the word!