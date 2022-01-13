One-Off BMW R 100 R Swaps Outdated Looks With Cafe Racer Cues and Tight Proportions

We call it an R 100 R, but the only OEM components that are still in play here can be counted on your fingers.
The Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius is known as a cultural hub with rich history and gorgeous architecture, but it's probably not the first place you’d point to when looking for a top-tier motorcycle customization mecca. However, this is precisely where we find Povilas Vaisiauskas’ Differs Moto – an ambitious garage whose work will leave you utterly dumbfounded.
For a clear demonstration of the crew’s abilities, we’ll be examining how they’ve transformed a stock 1992 BMW R 100 R into a sight to behold. With 60 ponies and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at its disposal, the donor isn’t a speed demon by any stretch of the imagination, but it does tick the right boxes if your ultimate goal is customization.
Following the Beemer’s arrival at their doorstep, Povilas and his team wasted no time discarding the factory bodywork in its entirety. Next, they’ve replaced the original subframe with a bespoke alternative, on top of which you’ll spot a sharp tail unit, LED lighting and a solo Alcantara-clad saddle.
We find a handmade aluminum fuel chamber taking pride of place center-stage, and it’s topped with a unique flip-up filler cap. Since the bike’s 980cc boxer-twin mill was still in great shape, Differs' specialists could limit the powertrain adjustments to a revitalizing service and one juicy aftermarket exhaust muffler from Spark.
Moreover, the creature’s front suspension has been upgraded using the inverted forks of a 2001 MY Aprilia RSV 1000 Mille, while the rear end was blessed with a YSS monoshock. The aforementioned RSV also donated its front brake setup, which is now operated via a high-grade Brembo master cylinder. For ample grip on the tarmac, the wheels were enveloped in Metzeler’s acclaimed Roadtec 01 rubber.
In terms of electrics, you’ll be greeted by a state-of-the-art Koso headlamp, LED blinkers and Motogadget instrumentation, all of which are powered by a gel battery through revised wiring. Lastly, the predator’s cockpit received a pair of clip-on handlebars that sport ODI grips, new levers and bar-end mirrors.
