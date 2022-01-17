Classic Yamaha XS650 Special Adopts a Custom Hardtail Bobber Disguise, Looks Mesmerizing

It’s difficult to state how impressed we are by the remarkable level of workmanship that’s at hand here.
Sylwester Mateusiak’s Eastern Spirit Garage is a three-man endeavor operating in Starawie? – a small village located about 60 miles away from the Polish capital city of Warsaw. After a quick look at their portfolio, you will discover that ESG’s pros specialize mainly in cafe racer-style builds, but they’ll gladly tackle something different from time to time.
Take, for instance, an elegant hardtail bobber with antique Yamaha XS650 Special genes. The bike in question is basically the antithesis of a cafe racer, and we’re hoping that Sylwester’s specialists will be delivering more entities like it in the future because this thing looks seriously rad!
Let’s start by talking about the powertrain sector, where the Poles installed a custom exhaust system and new air intakes, as well as youthful seals, rings, and bearings. The clutch mechanism was replaced with a modern alternative, and the whole shebang has been enveloped in a tasteful mixture of black and gold finishes.
Moving on to the creature’s chassis, the rear end of its frame was fitted with a bespoke hardtail structure, on top of which you’ll find a new seat pan and a slender foam saddle. These goodies are supported by a mountain bike’s repurposed shock absorber, while the modified gas tank of a Yamaha Virago can be seen taking pride of place center-stage.
Eastern Spirit added a pair of LED turn signals on the upper subframe tubes, then they’ve shortened the original forks to level things out. The bobber’s front end also flaunts a vintage headlight, unique triple clamps, and a tidy pair of clip-on handlebars that were manufactured in-house. On the motorcycle’s flanks, the clip-ons are appropriately complemented by rear-mounted foot pegs.
In terms of footwear, ESG’s reworked XS650 features aftermarket disc-type wheels with a diameter of 16 inches at both ends. Before rounding everything out with a seductive two-tone color scheme, the Polish moto doctors treated the machine’s new shoes to a set of drilled brake rotors and classy tires from Shinko’s catalog.
