Custom Yamaha XT660R “Pratik” Feels at Home on Rough Terrain and Unpaved Roads

More on this:

1 Karol G Is Her Own Santa, Gifts Herself a Yamaha YZ 250 for Christmas

2 Free Spirits Yamaha XSR125 Carries a Surfboard, Because That’s What You Need in Winter

3 Pikes Peak-Inspired “Carbona XR9” Is a Custom Yamaha XSR900 Wrapped in Carbon Fiber

4 Ultra-Light Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha R1 Revealed as Tribute to Racing Champion

5 Retro Cafe Racer Styling Is the Name of the Game for This Custom Yamaha XSR155