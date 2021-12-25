Custom Yamaha XT660R “Pratik” Feels at Home on Rough Terrain and Unpaved Roads

A few months ago, we drooled over a majestic Yamaha XSR700 that’s been modified by Turkey’s most prominent motorcycle customization lab, namely Istanbul-based Bunker Custom Cycles. The garage is operated by Can and Mert Uzer – a couple of brothers who have shared a common passion for two-wheeled machines ever since childhood.
Having graduated from Istanbul University with an engineering degree, Can went on to establish a retail company for imported skateboard parts back in 2004. On the other hand, Mert finished his design-related studies at the Yildiz Technical University, then he spent some time working for an array of advertising and film production agencies.
However, neither Can nor Mert were able to find any genuine fulfillment in these lines of business, and it wasn’t long before their flaming affection for bikes got the better of them. The Uzers’ journey into the custom two-wheeler realm began when they bought a 1961 MY Triumph Bonneville, which allowed them to experiment with various tools and techniques.
Bespoke motorcycle artwork remained a pastime hobby up until 2009 when it finally evolved into a sustainable full-time occupation. Ten years and several projects later, the brothers were joined by a young fellow named Kivanc Cevizci, who is currently honing his fabrication skills under the guidance of Bunker’s illustrious moto connoisseurs.
Yamaha’s XT660R family, so its power source is a liquid-cooled 659cc single-cylinder mill with 47 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque on tap. BCC’s customer was in need of a competent adventure bike that would enable him to explore the sublime wilderness around his hometown of Adana.
Sure enough, the Turkish craftsmen were more than happy to oblige, and the final result looks seriously delightful. With the donor on the workbench, the crew decided to start by upgrading its engine, so they’ve promptly installed K&N intake technology and a state-of-the-art Power Commander control unit. The exhaust gases escape via handmade two-into-one pipework and an SC-Project muffler.
Next, the fuel-injected fiend was fitted with fresh bearings and seals, thus concluding the powertrain enhancements. Following the removal of XT660R’s original garments, the Turks wasted no time manufacturing a unique outfit from scratch. They tweaked its inner gas chamber to match the proportions of a new aluminum cover, but the fuel capacity remains unchanged at four gallons (15 liters).
As far as the lighting components are concerned, the specimen wears a 5.5-inch LED halo headlamp from BikeMaster up north, along with a round taillight on the opposite end. Furthermore, the front and rear bullet-type turn signals were ordered from eBay of all places.
The wheels have been enveloped in beefier dual-purpose rubber, and the stock license plate holder gave way to a tidy aftermarket alternative that’s attached to the rear fender. Right above the aforementioned item, the Bunker team fitted a high-grade luggage rack that’s capable of housing a massive hardcase.
Needless to say, the abundance of storage space will definitely come in handy when the owner decides to embark on an off-road adventure to the stunning Taurus Mountains. Last but not least, BCC’s custom phenom (nicknamed “Pratik”) was wrapped in a tasteful color scheme and Yamaha graphics, harmoniously blending white, black, and blue finishes.
