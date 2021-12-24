Karol G Is Her Own Santa, Gifts Herself a Yamaha YZ 250 for Christmas

Columbian singer Karol G couldn’t hold her excitement over her own gift this Christmas. She revealed that she was her own Santa this year, and shared she got herself a Yamaha YZ 250.
Christmas is all about spending time with your loved ones, enjoying good food, and exchanging gifts. But, most of the time, they don’t get it right, and it’s absolutely nothing wrong with buying a gift for yourself. Actually, it should be strongly encouraged.
"Tusa" singer Karol G has shown that she doesn’t trust Santa with her present this year. She shared with her followers that she bought her own gift, with an exciting video posted on her Instagram Stories. What she bought for herself is a Yamaha bike, a YZ 250 model.
She wrote: “My Christmas present has arrived. From me to me. So cool!” In the video, she sits on the bike, and we see the singer try out her new gift, as it roars to life.
The Yamaha YZ 250 is powered by a 249-cc liquid-cooled reed-valve-inducted two-stroke engine which delivers 49 horsepower. It features front disc brakes that measure 270 mm (up from 250 mm) and it comes with a new brake pad material for exceptional stopping power and better control for aggressive corner entries, plus fully adjustable suspensions, with KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork in front, and KYB® single shock on the rear.
The Yamaha is a new addition to her collection of vehicles. Over the last few years, she has added several models to her garage, which includes a yellow Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43, and a white Ferrari 812 Spider.
Karol G’s passion for bikes hasn’t just started. She’s been posting videos of her riding bikes for years.
