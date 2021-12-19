Pikes Peak-Inspired “Carbona XR9” Is a Custom Yamaha XSR900 Wrapped in Carbon Fiber

With over fifteen years of engineering experience under his belt, Bottpower’s David Sánchez is the kind of guy who knows motorcycles like the back of his hand. David spends a good chunk of time working on WSBK and Moto2 race bikes, but his most notable achievement occurred at the 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
For this occasion, the Spanish craftsman busied himself with building a carbon-clad missile that uses the monstrous 1,339cc powerplant of a Buell XBRR. Featuring titanium valves, magnesium covers and a compression ratio of 12.5:1, the fuel-injected mill can produce as much as 150 hp and 100 pound-feet (136 Nm) of torque when pushed to its limit.
As such, it made perfect sense for Sánchez to install this gnarly V-twin his Pikes Peak racer, even if it meant dismantling an ultra-rare XBRR. The machine (dubbed “BOTT XR1R”) went on to win its class at the event, and it wasn’t long before Bottpower became a household name among custom motorcycle enthusiasts.
Even Yamaha took notice of this workshop’s stellar feats, so their representatives didn’t think twice about inviting David and his crew to participate in the Yard Built initiative. Drawing inspiration from the aforementioned Buell-powered predator, Valencia's moto shamans worked their magic on the Japanese manufacturer’s beloved XSR900.
Each and every piece of standard bodywork was replaced with carbon fiber substitutes, all of which have been manufactured in-house. For starters, David’s aftermarket doctors began by creating sketches of the envisioned outfit on paper, then they’ve translated them into digital renderings via CAD software.
The next step involved sculpting the molds in preparation for the final stage, which consisted of fabricating the final carbon garments. Starting at the front, you will find custom fork guards flanking a minute fender, as well as a tracker-style number plate with integrated LED lighting units. On the opposite end, these items are joined by an angular tail section and a solo saddle wrapped in Alcantara.
XSR900’s chassis.
At twelve o’clock, the creature’s suspension has been upgraded with carbon fiber fork tubes and Ohlins internals, while the rear end is supported by a state-of-the-art aftermarket monoshock. The original wheels were deleted to make way for a set of five-spoke Rotobox items, whose rims are embraced by race-spec Bridgestone rubber.
To bring about a healthy dose of additional stopping power, the Bottpower team transplanted a Yamaha R1’s front brake setup onto their bespoke masterpiece. In the cockpit, there’s a carbon handlebar sitting atop a one-off triple clamp, and it sports CNC Racing switches, Brembo levers and a premium Domino throttle.
Finally, this drool-worthy XSR has been nicknamed “Carbona XR9.” The base body kit – which is also compatible with Yamaha’s MT-09 and Tracer 9 – can be purchased from the official Bottpower website for a cool €4,975 ($5,592 as per current exchange rates). However, this price only includes the bodywork, so you’d probably have to spend around ten grand if you want the full package.
For this occasion, the Spanish craftsman busied himself with building a carbon-clad missile that uses the monstrous 1,339cc powerplant of a Buell XBRR. Featuring titanium valves, magnesium covers and a compression ratio of 12.5:1, the fuel-injected mill can produce as much as 150 hp and 100 pound-feet (136 Nm) of torque when pushed to its limit.
As such, it made perfect sense for Sánchez to install this gnarly V-twin his Pikes Peak racer, even if it meant dismantling an ultra-rare XBRR. The machine (dubbed “BOTT XR1R”) went on to win its class at the event, and it wasn’t long before Bottpower became a household name among custom motorcycle enthusiasts.
Even Yamaha took notice of this workshop’s stellar feats, so their representatives didn’t think twice about inviting David and his crew to participate in the Yard Built initiative. Drawing inspiration from the aforementioned Buell-powered predator, Valencia's moto shamans worked their magic on the Japanese manufacturer’s beloved XSR900.
Each and every piece of standard bodywork was replaced with carbon fiber substitutes, all of which have been manufactured in-house. For starters, David’s aftermarket doctors began by creating sketches of the envisioned outfit on paper, then they’ve translated them into digital renderings via CAD software.
The next step involved sculpting the molds in preparation for the final stage, which consisted of fabricating the final carbon garments. Starting at the front, you will find custom fork guards flanking a minute fender, as well as a tracker-style number plate with integrated LED lighting units. On the opposite end, these items are joined by an angular tail section and a solo saddle wrapped in Alcantara.
XSR900’s chassis.
At twelve o’clock, the creature’s suspension has been upgraded with carbon fiber fork tubes and Ohlins internals, while the rear end is supported by a state-of-the-art aftermarket monoshock. The original wheels were deleted to make way for a set of five-spoke Rotobox items, whose rims are embraced by race-spec Bridgestone rubber.
To bring about a healthy dose of additional stopping power, the Bottpower team transplanted a Yamaha R1’s front brake setup onto their bespoke masterpiece. In the cockpit, there’s a carbon handlebar sitting atop a one-off triple clamp, and it sports CNC Racing switches, Brembo levers and a premium Domino throttle.
Finally, this drool-worthy XSR has been nicknamed “Carbona XR9.” The base body kit – which is also compatible with Yamaha’s MT-09 and Tracer 9 – can be purchased from the official Bottpower website for a cool €4,975 ($5,592 as per current exchange rates). However, this price only includes the bodywork, so you’d probably have to spend around ten grand if you want the full package.