Retro Cafe Racer Styling Is the Name of the Game for This Custom Yamaha XSR155

For the finishing touches, the Indonesian surgeons proceeded to wrap the whole shebang in funky Bold Riders livery. Additionally, XSR’s Y-spoked wheels have been enveloped in Bridgestone’s top-shelf Battlax BT46 rubber, and the exhaust system was topped with a free-flowing muffler from Custom Kit. All things considered, this ravishing entity does a great job at showcasing what Unless you live in Asia, chances are you’ve never seen Yamaha ’s XSR155 anywhere other than a screen (if at all), but this bad boy is quite a superstar in places like the Philippines and Indonesia. Although it may be the tiniest variant of the Sport Heritage family, the XSR155 is by no means trivial, and motorcycle customization enterprises seem to dig it.A little while ago, we introduced you folks to Deus Ex Machina’s menacing “Aka-Tombo” – a scrambler-style masterpiece that manages to look seriously buff. This time around, we’ll be inspecting Katros Garage's take on a 2019 MY XSR155, featuring cafe racer design cues and a myriad of snazzy aftermarket accessories. One thing’s for sure; Katros’ bespoke creature appears to be a lot faster than it actually is!Having focused primarily on aesthetics, Andi Akbar and his crew began by fabricating an aluminum front fairing, which packs integrated LED blinkers and a tinted windshield. Moving rearward, we find a fresh gauge housing in the cockpit, along with a Clubman handlebar sporting rubber grips and round bar-end mirrors.At six o’clock, the moto architects installed a removable bolt-on tail section, as well as a two-up saddle that’s been upholstered in-house using synthetic leather. The bike’s standard taillight has been retained, but the original turn signals were discarded to make way for LED substitutes. Underneath the 155cc single-cylinder powerplant, you will spot a new sump guard hugging the exhaust header, while a smaller fender can be seen in between the forks.For the finishing touches, the Indonesian surgeons proceeded to wrap the whole shebang in funky Bold Riders livery. Additionally, XSR’s Y-spoked wheels have been enveloped in Bridgestone’s top-shelf Battlax BT46 rubber, and the exhaust system was topped with a free-flowing muffler from Custom Kit. All things considered, this ravishing entity does a great job at showcasing what Katros Garage ’s pros are capable of achieving.