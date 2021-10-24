Safari Extreme Rocks Mobile Home World as Capable Expedition Vehicle for $650K

That’s what you’ll be meeting today, an expedition vehicle, or rather, a customizable build that’s going to have you traveling to some of the most remote places on Earth, what you have before you is known as the Safari Extreme from none other than Global Expedition Vehicles.
This team completed their first expedition vehicle back in spring of 2006, and since then have grown to include an array of vehicles that offer mobile living of just about any standard, but all aimed to keep you alive in the most inhospitable of lands.
The Safari Extreme is no different than what I described above. Coming in with a base price of $650K (around €558K at current exchange rates), the habitat body features a maximum length of 17 feet (5.18 meters), a width of 8 feet (2.43 meters), and a height of 84 inches (213 centimeters); it can seem like quite the beast driving down the highway. Hopefully, you take it off-road.
a Safari Extreme, you’ll be presented with an array of base vehicles to choose from for your chassis and drivetrain. Kenworth, International, Freightliner, BAE, and even Mercedes-Benz are available for selection.
Each habitat is completed using closed-cell foam insulation with reinforcement and sandwiched between fiberglass reinforced polyester. This should keep things light, warm, and durable. There's also a kinetic mounting system in place that allows the truck frame to flex freely without affecting the habitat. And no, that’s not even near the end of this story as countless other exterior features are in place, but to run through them all would require quite the lengthy article, and I doubt you want to be here all day.
Now, vehicles like these are meant to function entirely off-grid for as long as possible. To do that, a hefty electrical system is in place. A Mastervolt electrical system with worldwide serviceability, 2,500-watt inverter/charger, 600 watts of solar power and a charge controller, and AGM batteries are just a tad of what is available. There’s also an Onan QD with 3,200 watts of available juice. For a water supply, 135 gallons (613.7 liters) of fresh water and a filter system are standard.
Inside the habitat, a Webasto Hydronic Thermo-90 heater with a thermostat keeps things warm and heated even when the engine isn't running. This system also provides engine pre-heating for cold-weather travels.
find everything you need from a bathroom to dining room, galley, and bedroom too. All that’s then crafted from materials like wood, granite, stainless steel, veneers, and laminates.
In the dining room, a side dining booth can seat up to four guests and even transforms into a second sleeping area. On the other hand, the kitchen is a bit more equipped and features a Vitrifrigo fridge/freezer, microwave/convection oven, and cooktop.
As for where owners will be resting their heads for the evening, a bedroom equipped with a queen mattress, headboard with charging station, and large under-bed storage, are standard too. To keep yourself clean, a wet bath with shower, cassette toilet, medicine cabinet, and stainless-steel sink are found.
I’m not sure if you picked up on the fact that this machine is a completely customizable one. This means that by the time you’ve completed the Safari Extreme of your dreams, you may very well be looking at a figure well over the starting price of $650K. Nonetheless, for that price, it seems like you’ll be getting a vehicle that can take you just about anywhere you want to go, not to mention the eyes you’ll be attracting.
