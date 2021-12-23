Free Spirits Yamaha XSR125 Carries a Surfboard, Because That’s What You Need in Winter

It’s not long now until we leave another year behind, and as some are busy tallying up the achievements of 2021, others are hard at work setting up the coming 12 months. Of particular interest to us is what car and bike makers are doing.
On Wednesday, Indian revealed what it is planning for the first months of the year - a build-off competition meant for European garages and with the Chief as the canvas for the projects. Now, it’s time for Yamaha to show us a glimpse of what it has planned on the custom scene for 2022.
The Japanese just kicked off something called the Free Spirits concept, a competition likewise meant for European shops, but with the twist that in this case all sorts of ambassadors (musicians, wakeboarders, surfers and artists) will be involved.
The motorcycle chosen as the base for the projects that will be assembled in Italy, France, Germany, Greece, Spain, and Portugal, is the XSR125. And to give us a taste of what’s to come, enter the first of many, a bike that for people living in places where winter is king right now might seem a bit off.
This XSR125 was made in Greece with help from top 5 water-ski world games competitor Nikolas Plytas and using mostly Yamaha accessories.
Being meant for a surfer, the bike had to be of course modified to be able to carry both a surfboard and a wakeboard. That was achieved by fitting it with unique fixings. Then, a detachable winch can be anchored on a beach to allow the man to be pulled on the wakeboard across the water.
To be able to travel over the sand on the beaches, the XSR125 was gifted with off-road tires. Then, LED flash indicators made their way on the build, and a sticker meant to be reminiscent of the Dakar XT500 was slapped onto the fuel tank.
As said, this is a unique project, the first in several to be unveiled over the coming month. That means it’s not for sale, and we’re not told how much it cost to put together.
