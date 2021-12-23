Widebody '67 Ford Mustang Flaunts “Subtle Aggression” When Satin and Glossy Black

Certain days are quirkier than others. Some are darker while others are sunnier than the norm. Well, today is one of those magic instances when even the blackest virtual project can bring a smile on our faces.
In case you are not exactly a fan of our daily rendering suggestions, we may kindly remind everyone that we started in a big retro-modern way. That was courtesy of Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as thesketchmonkey on social media. He decided to fiddle with a neglected icon, the 2003-2004 Mercury Marauder and infuse it with contemporary minimalist style... with help from the 2021 Ram TRX!
Then we also checked out the ultra-widebody RWB Beetle “Targa” creature stemming from the imagination of Brazilian virtual artist rob3rtdesign. Seemingly worlds apart in terms of focus, these projects had just one little detail in common: they were both darker than a pitch-black night.
So, just to continue along the same path towards the dark side (perhaps they have cookies!), let’s welcome Musa Rio Tjahjono, the CGI expert behind the musartwork account on social media, into the tempting black fold. Odd enough that he’s joining the murdered-out party, right?
Fans of his digital exploits already know he’s one of the biggest virtual fans of the JDM world. But he’s also the Head Designer at West Coast Customs, so it should not come out as a surprise that he sometimes remembers to play it like a true American. One that is not afraid to upset purists, though.
His latest digital creation is based on a 1967 Ford Mustang. All fine and dandy since an entire world is seemingly enamored with the original pony car. But then everything goes berserk. The ‘67 ‘Stang features a neat widebody kit that would make winglet fans run amuck spilling rivers of tears (of joy, perhaps).
Only those people are also going to stare continuously at the humongous lip attached to the front of the car. Well, it might be a shame to drop the jaws at the sight of that exaggerated styling decision and stop for the day. Because this Mustang warrants a second look. One that might put the black details in the proper limelight.
This Blue Oval is not only outrageously dressed with a massive widebody kit, slammed, and then blacked-out. Instead, the dark colors joyously play a tale of Satin and Glossy Black. And they’re a joy to behold. That’s just our own opinion – there's nothing wrong if someone doesn’t agree.
Then we also checked out the ultra-widebody RWB Beetle “Targa” creature stemming from the imagination of Brazilian virtual artist rob3rtdesign. Seemingly worlds apart in terms of focus, these projects had just one little detail in common: they were both darker than a pitch-black night.
So, just to continue along the same path towards the dark side (perhaps they have cookies!), let’s welcome Musa Rio Tjahjono, the CGI expert behind the musartwork account on social media, into the tempting black fold. Odd enough that he’s joining the murdered-out party, right?
Fans of his digital exploits already know he’s one of the biggest virtual fans of the JDM world. But he’s also the Head Designer at West Coast Customs, so it should not come out as a surprise that he sometimes remembers to play it like a true American. One that is not afraid to upset purists, though.
His latest digital creation is based on a 1967 Ford Mustang. All fine and dandy since an entire world is seemingly enamored with the original pony car. But then everything goes berserk. The ‘67 ‘Stang features a neat widebody kit that would make winglet fans run amuck spilling rivers of tears (of joy, perhaps).
Only those people are also going to stare continuously at the humongous lip attached to the front of the car. Well, it might be a shame to drop the jaws at the sight of that exaggerated styling decision and stop for the day. Because this Mustang warrants a second look. One that might put the black details in the proper limelight.
This Blue Oval is not only outrageously dressed with a massive widebody kit, slammed, and then blacked-out. Instead, the dark colors joyously play a tale of Satin and Glossy Black. And they’re a joy to behold. That’s just our own opinion – there's nothing wrong if someone doesn’t agree.