1968 Pontiac GTO vs 1970 Oldsmobile F-85 Is a Rare Muscle Car Drag Race

If you can't get enough of classic muscle car drag racing, you're in for a treat today. Because you're about to see a pair of rare muscle cars fighting for supremacy at the drag strip.
In one lane, we have a 1968 Pontiac GTO. But it's not just a regular version of the company's iconic coupe. This one sports the Ram Air II option, which revolves around a 400-cubic-inch V8 engine rated at an impressive 366 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of torque.
Built in only 246 units for the 1968 model year, this Ram Air II GTO is quite rare. Not to mention that you won't see another one like it at the drag strip anytime soon.
The second lane sees a 1970 Oldsmobile F-85 line up at the Christmas tree for a shot at quarter-mile glory. But just like the GTO above, this is not a run-of-the-mill Olds. This F-85 sports a W-31 package, which includes a fiberglass hood with air induction, dual exhaust, and front disc brakes.
More importantly, it's fitted with a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 conservatively rated at 325 horsepower and 360 pound-feet (488 Nm) of torque. Just like the GTO, the F-85 uses a three-speed automatic. This Olds is even rarer than the Poncho, with only 116 built for the 1970 model year.
The first race ends with victory for the Oldsmobile, which runs the distance in 12.46 seconds. The Pontiac is only marginally slower at 12.53 clicks, but the driver hit the red light, so it doesn't really matter.
The second duel sees the Pontiac GTO pull a fantastic run at only 12.15 seconds, to go with a trap speed of more than 115 mph (185 kph). The Oldsmobile remains consistent at 12.57 hits. With the muscle cars tied after two races, the drivers line up for a decider.
The Oldsmobile posts the quicker ET at 12.49 seconds, but the driver stepped on the gas in a bit of rush, leaving the line while the lights were still red. As a result, the GTO takes the win despite a slower 12.52-second run and moves to the next round.
But competition aside, it's so cool to see such rare muscle cars still going strong at the drag strip, like in the good old days. Check them out in the video below.
