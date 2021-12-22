The 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: Is It Worth Paying Extra for the Added Kudos?

Ultra-Widebody Mazda RX-7 Is Like a Hot Cup of Coffee in a Digitally Cold Morning

While Mazda’s front/mid-engine RWD rotary engine-powered sports car might not be everyone’s cup of tea, perhaps it’s their coffee. At least in the virtual world, as envisioned by a JDM-loving pixel master. 7 photos



And this is where he allows his JDM-loving imagination to run rampant. Sometimes his Japanese car passion even becomes too wild. Recent examples include the seemingly unending



Frankly, perhaps we might one day understand his obsession with the Civic. But, on the other hand, we are already falling for his series of JDM creations sporting what may soon become a signature treatment. After all, we have seen the



The glossy black bits contrasted beautifully with a crimson 2023 Nissan Z drift queen, made the older Integra a feisty, yellow Time Attack hero, and even looked outrageously fast and furious on a



Now the CGI expert is back with some additional third-generation Mazda RX-7 FD love. Curiously, in the form of a coffee invitation of sorts, as the rotary-powered JDM sports car was redressed in a stunning brown hue. While they’re not easily observable, the artist also mentioned some matching gold details – on the deep-dish aftermarket wheels, for example.



Additionally, this time around the package is complete – both the signature widebody kit and the bumper-attached wing come in what is turning into a rather traditional form. It is kind of funny to assume these might become conventional since they’re so overtly exaggerated, to begin with. But such are the mysterious ways of the imaginary world...





Editor's note: Gallery includes previous related work by the same artist. Gallery includes previous related work by the same artist.