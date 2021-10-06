Fast, Furious Widebody Mazda RX-7 Meets NFS Art in Digital Split-Wing Tribute

Sometimes one doesn’t need a quirky design to make itself noticed in the automotive world. For Mazda, it suffices to stuff inside the engine bay a lightweight Wankel rotary engine.
The Japanese company’s RX-7 will forever go down in history, not because of an outrageous design or incredible performance, but thanks to its powertrain of choice. The RWD sports car was born during the late 1970s and attained all-time glory during the decade-long (1992-2002) of its third and final generation.
And while it may not be everyone’s cup of tea because of its niche choices, the popular culture references are longer than Santa’s Christmas shopping list. So, it’s no wonder the RX-7 may be gone, but not forgotten – including by the automotive world’s crop of virtual artists.
Case in point, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media. Because he is also the Head Designer at West Coast Customs when “on duty,” this CGI expert is well connected not only with the virtual realm but also with the real world.
Thus, his latest digital project is a direct reflection of that, with the widebody Mazda RX-7 being an outrageous tribute to not one, but no less than four aspects of the automotive world. On the one hand, we have his shoutout to will7fd, the socialite behind the drivewithwill channel on YouTube and a major source of all things Fast and Furious.
One of his cars is a distinctively green RX-7, thus Musa’s cryptic “Matcha with extra Boba” message from the description. So, with the Youtuber and FF tributes acknowledged, there are two more sources of inspiration. As such, on the other hand, there is also an outrageous split rear wing that may or may not perfectly complement (depending on who you ask) the exaggerated widebody kit.
The latter is inspired by the design of fellow virtual artist the_kyza, who back in 2019 designed a crazy Polestar 1 cover car for the official Need for Speed video game series. Hence, we could easily say this wacky RX-7 is a hodgepodge of disparate popular culture hits... but the reality is that somehow Musa blended everything into a seamless result.
