First LTO Widebody Mazda RX-7 Will Soon Become Real, Sporting a Mercedes V12

Regular Mazda fans will probably love this, just like JDM tuning aficionados. Rotary-powered car enthusiasts... not so much. But perhaps it will manage to attract the Zonda crowd, on the other hand!
Just a few days ago, Khyzyl Saleem – the virtual artist behind the_kyza account on social media – proudly announced the culmination of half a decade of passion for Mazda’s third-generation (FD3S) RX-7. He’s obviously a rotary-powered fan, but as a pixel master, he probably likes to keep an open mind.
So, the actual announcement was regarding the upcoming pre-order book opening for his personally designed LTO x KC widebody kit. It is made by his company Live To Offend in collaboration with Kingdom Carbon. And with such a business name, it’s obvious this creation is not for everyone.
But even if it really isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, we still feel like it’s one of the cleanest projects out there. As far as outrageous builds are concerned, of course. Now, the CGI expert is back with another major render-to-reality announcement. It’s a veritable bomb, though not from the design standpoint, this time around.
Sure, his FD3S widebody kit will take center stage, and the teal (aka PistachioFD) Mazda might be the very first RX-7 equipped with these limited-edition aerodynamic enhancements. After all, just 25 units will be available worldwide. One is heading to SEMA 2022.
But here’s the nuclear-level twist. This greenish RX-7 won’t grace the dreams of rotary engine purists. Visualized here digitally with help from the pixel master and built for the real world by the experts over at Loxahatchee, Florida-based Gooichi Motors, this monster will get a Mercedes-Benz V12 engine swap.
That’s right, twelve cylinders of German madness will be hidden under the hood. And they even say it’s the same mill as used by Pagani for its iconic Zonda... Only it’s also going to be fully built! So, here’s something that is even above that classic ‘64 Chevy Corvette that will undergo a Lamborghini V10 treatment.
So, the actual announcement was regarding the upcoming pre-order book opening for his personally designed LTO x KC widebody kit. It is made by his company Live To Offend in collaboration with Kingdom Carbon. And with such a business name, it’s obvious this creation is not for everyone.
But even if it really isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, we still feel like it’s one of the cleanest projects out there. As far as outrageous builds are concerned, of course. Now, the CGI expert is back with another major render-to-reality announcement. It’s a veritable bomb, though not from the design standpoint, this time around.
Sure, his FD3S widebody kit will take center stage, and the teal (aka PistachioFD) Mazda might be the very first RX-7 equipped with these limited-edition aerodynamic enhancements. After all, just 25 units will be available worldwide. One is heading to SEMA 2022.
But here’s the nuclear-level twist. This greenish RX-7 won’t grace the dreams of rotary engine purists. Visualized here digitally with help from the pixel master and built for the real world by the experts over at Loxahatchee, Florida-based Gooichi Motors, this monster will get a Mercedes-Benz V12 engine swap.
That’s right, twelve cylinders of German madness will be hidden under the hood. And they even say it’s the same mill as used by Pagani for its iconic Zonda... Only it’s also going to be fully built! So, here’s something that is even above that classic ‘64 Chevy Corvette that will undergo a Lamborghini V10 treatment.