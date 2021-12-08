Earth Is Getting an Indestructible Black Box to Document Its Own Destruction

Digitally-Slammed Widebody Honda Civic Has Forged Carbon Parts for Exotic Vibes

Almost smack in the middle of the massive eleven-generation family of Honda Civics resides the late 1990s EK three-door hatchback. Some even say it is “way better” than its traditionally sportier Coupe counterpart. 7 photos



As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’re not going to judge the Civic by its hatchback covers. Or, at least, try not to. This is a bit hard, considering that we have to deal with one of Musa Rio Tjahjono’s creative (yet thoroughly virtual) projects. The pixel master, better known as musartwork on social media (and as the Head Designer at WCC in the real world), seems to be in love with



But he’s also experiencing a sort of CGI crush on hatchback Honda Civics as of late. As such, we have recently witnessed the unveiling of a few projects based on fourth-, fifth- and tenth-generation examples proudly carrying this specific body style. Sometimes even way too boldly, like that one



Anyway, this time around, it is time for a burgundy-dressed sixth-generation EK three-door hatchback Civic to shine under the virtual spotlight. Complete with slammed looks, an aggressive widebody kit, and shiny-chromed Rebarelled Mugen MF7 wheels. But wait, that’s not all, because the



That’s definitely a stand-out in any crowd feature that might soon take the virtual automotive realm by storm and become the new normal. Or, at least, the cool pocket of imagination land inhabited by Musa’s wishful thinking creations...





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Rio Tjahjono (@musartwork) Naturally, with so many Civic production locations around the world – from the UK to Japan and from the United States to New Zealand or China – everyone should be entitled to their personal opinion. Especially since the body versions were almost as many. Remember the two-door coupe, three-door hatchback, five-door liftback, and even a couple of five-door station wagons?As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’re not going to judge the Civic by its hatchback covers. Or, at least, try not to. This is a bit hard, considering that we have to deal with one of Musa Rio Tjahjono’s creative (yet thoroughly virtual) projects. The pixel master, better known as musartwork on social media (and as the Head Designer at WCC in the real world), seems to be in love with all things JDM-flavored But he’s also experiencing a sort of CGI crush on hatchback Honda Civics as of late. As such, we have recently witnessed the unveiling of a few projects based on fourth-, fifth- and tenth-generation examples proudly carrying this specific body style. Sometimes even way too boldly, like that one zany Barbie-like pink incarnation Anyway, this time around, it is time for a burgundy-dressed sixth-generation EK three-door hatchback Civic to shine under the virtual spotlight. Complete with slammed looks, an aggressive widebody kit, and shiny-chromed Rebarelled Mugen MF7 wheels. But wait, that’s not all, because the JDM tuning style easily swerves towards a more exotic, high-luxury atmosphere with ample help from a series of forged carbon fiber parts.That’s definitely a stand-out in any crowd feature that might soon take the virtual automotive realm by storm and become the new normal. Or, at least, the cool pocket of imagination land inhabited by Musa’s wishful thinking creations...