Real vs Imaginary, Pick Your 1980s or 1990s Honda Civic Hatchback Custom Poison

With eleven generations under its belt, it is safe to say that Honda’s Civic has a place in automotive history. Perhaps it can even be categorized as a living legend since there are so many fans eager to elevate it on that pedestal.
And this time around, we are not referring to the ubiquitous Honda Civic Type R shenanigans. Instead, we need to dive back into the late 1980s and early 1990s for some three-door hatchback action. Of the subcompact variety, since the Civic has only evolved into its larger self after 2000. But alas, a hot hatchback remains arousing, irrespective of its actual dimensions.
Instead, oftentimes, it is the custom work done by the owner that is more important in the grand scheme of both virtual and real things. Case in point, the recent fourth- and fifth-generation projects stemming from the mind of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media. But he’s also the Head Designer of West Coast Customs, among other stuff.
This is why there is a real versus imaginary headline. Both creations stem from his well-known passion for all things JDM, but the result is quite different. For starters, the fifth-gen EG Civic in black is only made to look as if it were real. Instead, it’s just wishful thinking based on somebody’s real three-door hatchback. But we like it since it strived for real-world looks and didn’t exaggerate with anything.
On the other hand, there’s a fourth-generation Civic that went “full send” on a custom widebody kit and also didn’t shy away from getting hooked to a set of crimson aftermarket wheels. And it turns out Musa’s digital work was used as the virtual template for the actual build, complete with red neon lights to shine brightly at night.
Unfortunately, we don’t know too many details about either project – which is too bad since we kind of like to fantasize about each digital or real powertrain for a little while before moving on to the next crazy automotive contraption.
