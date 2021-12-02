Zany Honda Civic Type R Thinks It Looks Pretty in CGI Pink, Barbie Might Agree

4 Widebody '65 Mustang Will Get Lumilor Stripes, Hellcat Face, and BMW E46 Chassis

The sixth-gen Honda Civic Type R is undoubtedly coming soon. But that doesn’t mean the current FK8 iteration has run out of party tricks. And it can virtually transform into anything, including a Barbie-style ride. 6 photos



They seem worlds apart, right? But somehow Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind musartwork on social media, immediately triggered vivid dreams of a Barbie – Type R association. Naturally, given the Metallic Pink paintjob, it’s not hard to imagine why. After all, they both allegedly look “pretty in pink.”



We are fairly certain that’s entirely accurate when discussing the epic fashion doll series. On the other hand, quite frankly, the jury is still out about this Head Designer's (at WCC - aka West Coast Customs) digital project. Sure, it’s catchy and will certainly stand out in any crowd. But will it be the right one?



That’s for everyone to decide, as more than other times beauty should always be in the eye of the beholder. Whether outrageous or just plain fun, this Honda Civic Type R is most likely destined for the virtual world only. Unlike with



But that doesn’t mean we can’t discuss its virtual assets. As always, the JDM-aficionado pixel master has made sure this Type R design





Mattel's fashion doll has been around way longer than Honda's Civic Type R . The former was born as the desirable toy back in early 1959. Meanwhile, the Japanese automaker's hot hatchback came out a few years before the world's switch to a new century, in 1997. One is a fashion icon, while the other is a legendary sports car.They seem worlds apart, right? But somehow Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind musartwork on social media, immediately triggered vivid dreams of a Barbie – Type R association. Naturally, given the Metallic Pink paintjob, it's not hard to imagine why. After all, they both allegedly look "pretty in pink."We are fairly certain that's entirely accurate when discussing the epic fashion doll series. On the other hand, quite frankly, the jury is still out about this Head Designer's (at WCC - aka West Coast Customs) digital project. Sure, it's catchy and will certainly stand out in any crowd. But will it be the right one?That's for everyone to decide, as more than other times beauty should always be in the eye of the beholder. Whether outrageous or just plain fun, this Honda Civic Type R is most likely destined for the virtual world only. Unlike with other ideas , there's no indication this is anything else than mere wishful thinking.But that doesn't mean we can't discuss its virtual assets. As always, the JDM-aficionado pixel master has made sure this Type R design would impress even without the odd choice of color. So, we are dealing here with a cool widebody aero kit that's sure to attract the attention of aftermarket culture fans. Additionally, a set of pure-white MF-7 Rebarelled wheels provide the necessary contrast along with a few blacked-out bits and pieces.