Dreamy Jeep Comanche Has Classic Looks, Wicked Trackhawk Road Warrior Internals

Right now, Jeep pickup truck fans only have the JT Gladiator to play with. And it solely comes with four doors. In case anyone wants just a couple of doors and more bed space, perhaps a classic Comanche would be more fitting instead.
While the Gladiator usually makes the most out of its bed size (60.3 in. long by 56.8 in. wide, which is 153.1 x 144.2 cm), back in the late 1980s – early 1990s, the Comanche had more to give. Based on the XJ iteration of Jeep’s Cherokee compact SUV, the pickup truck was available with RWD and AWD, as well as either six- or seven-foot beds (1.83/2.13 meters).
So, it was a bit more practical than a Gladiator when trying to haul stuff, not people. On the other hand, as far as performance goes, the technical advantage usually belongs to the newer model. Well, that is valid in the real world. As far as the virtual realm is concerned, things can get hairy, and pretty quickly.
Case in point. Jim, the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media has a knack for playing with the 1980s and 1990s classics. Sometimes he just mingles then-contemporary traits, other times he goes for thoroughly modern underpinnings. Luckily, it’s the latter case with this quick Jeep Comanche transformation, making it a digital restomod beast.
As such, the superior half of the vehicle remains firmly rooted in 1980s Jeep styling. Which is either a good or a bad thing, depending on who you ask. But the CGI magic happens from the waist down. There, it’s a high-performance Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk affair, complete with the modern front bumper and cool, black with yellow wheels and calipers.
Presumably, the alterations wouldn’t end here, as the Comanche Trackhawk might also sport the newer AWD system and powertrain to put down on the tarmac up to 707 horsepower from a mighty 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine. Too bad it’s just wishful thinking, right?
