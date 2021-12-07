Modern Eagle Wagon Revives Dodge's Magnum to Digitally Mate With Ram's TRX

Unbeknownst to many, at least part of the currently rampant success of crossover SUVs is owed to a little-known and almost forgotten North American nameplate. The AMC Eagle, a thoroughly underrated vehicle, both in the real and virtual worlds.
Considered by some as one of the most influential American-produced vehicles that (almost) no one cares about, the AMC Eagle was made for model years 1980 to 1987 by the American Motors Corporation and (during its final MY) by Chrysler Corporation. Interestingly, while many U.S. cars from the era were uninspiring, to say the least, this vehicle dared to punch above its weight.
Crafted in two-door (hatch, coupe, and convertible) or four-door (sedan and station wagon) form, it was quite an innovative combination between passenger car traits/creature comforts and good off-road capability. Something that is attributed today to crossover SUVs, right? Well, it was not labeled as such at the time, but today it is recognized as one of the incipient form factors of the sector.
Interestingly, even virtual artists with a knack for the 1980s and 1990s classics such as Jim (aka jlord8 on social media) actively ignored the AMC Eagle. Up until just a couple of days ago, that is. So, noticing he never played with an AMC before, the pixel master came up with the idea of reviving the Eagle station wagon as a high-performance vehicle with virtual Jeep Trackhawk underpinnings.
Sure, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, mostly because of the dated appearance. So, at the behest of one of his followers, the CGI expert doubled down on his AMC Eagle reinvention efforts. But this time around, he also brought in some (almost) contemporary help in the form of Dodge’s LX Magnum (2005-2008).
And that’s not all because to cope with the Eagle Trackhawk’s potential performance, this modern reinterpretation needed some cool internals as well. Case in point, the digital content creator also remixed the Magnum’s design traits with bits and pieces taken directly from the all-mighty 2021 Ram 1500 TRX!
Crafted in two-door (hatch, coupe, and convertible) or four-door (sedan and station wagon) form, it was quite an innovative combination between passenger car traits/creature comforts and good off-road capability. Something that is attributed today to crossover SUVs, right? Well, it was not labeled as such at the time, but today it is recognized as one of the incipient form factors of the sector.
Interestingly, even virtual artists with a knack for the 1980s and 1990s classics such as Jim (aka jlord8 on social media) actively ignored the AMC Eagle. Up until just a couple of days ago, that is. So, noticing he never played with an AMC before, the pixel master came up with the idea of reviving the Eagle station wagon as a high-performance vehicle with virtual Jeep Trackhawk underpinnings.
Sure, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, mostly because of the dated appearance. So, at the behest of one of his followers, the CGI expert doubled down on his AMC Eagle reinvention efforts. But this time around, he also brought in some (almost) contemporary help in the form of Dodge’s LX Magnum (2005-2008).
And that’s not all because to cope with the Eagle Trackhawk’s potential performance, this modern reinterpretation needed some cool internals as well. Case in point, the digital content creator also remixed the Magnum’s design traits with bits and pieces taken directly from the all-mighty 2021 Ram 1500 TRX!