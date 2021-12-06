Turquoise 2021 Ford Bronco Has “Puny” Owner, Matching Garage Sibling Is a Tesla

Notice how this year’s SEMA Show edition was basically overrun with 2021 Ford Bronco builds? Some were totally outrageous, but it turns out a few quick mods might easily achieve the same level of quirkiness.
Some people worked in their shops for months on end to make sure their cool Bronco reaches SEMA or other great events. Others seem unfazed by the amount of love and hate bestowed upon the recently reinvented sixth-generation all-wheel-drive SUV.
Well, we have no idea if Scottsdale, Arizona-based Joey Annoreno falls into either category. But he sure caught Forgiato’s social media eye with his custom 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door (a $44,590 Badlands, if we are not mistaken) that completely dwarfs him. The Los Angeles, California-based wheel expert sure likes the potentially controversial rides, but we have to say this one feels a bit different from its usual crops of exotics.
Traditionally, Forgiatos look great (or at least stand out in a crowd, irrespective of their positive or negative nature) on Hi-risers, European exotics, and even EVs. But it’s a bit off the mark when their humongous, forged wheels are mated to beefy off-road tires.
And we have to say the entire Bronco build might not be everyone’s cup of tea. While it’s potentially even better prepared for “extreme off-roading” thanks to the new wheel/tire package and probable suspension modifications (which, by the looks of it also include a lift kit), the styling is entirely questionable, to say the least.
Perhaps it’s that odd turquoise paint or vinyl wrap. Or maybe it’s the MIC hardtop that’s not as black as one would expect. But for me, it’s the combination of white wheels, turquoise, and MIC that’s off the mark. Sure, I get it, he wanted a retro look. But perhaps if the owner had a vinyl-wrapped MIC top it would have looked even better (one featured below, for comparison purposes). Well, at least it’s a correct match for the other turquoise hero in the garage... a Tesla!
Well, we have no idea if Scottsdale, Arizona-based Joey Annoreno falls into either category. But he sure caught Forgiato’s social media eye with his custom 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door (a $44,590 Badlands, if we are not mistaken) that completely dwarfs him. The Los Angeles, California-based wheel expert sure likes the potentially controversial rides, but we have to say this one feels a bit different from its usual crops of exotics.
Traditionally, Forgiatos look great (or at least stand out in a crowd, irrespective of their positive or negative nature) on Hi-risers, European exotics, and even EVs. But it’s a bit off the mark when their humongous, forged wheels are mated to beefy off-road tires.
And we have to say the entire Bronco build might not be everyone’s cup of tea. While it’s potentially even better prepared for “extreme off-roading” thanks to the new wheel/tire package and probable suspension modifications (which, by the looks of it also include a lift kit), the styling is entirely questionable, to say the least.
Perhaps it’s that odd turquoise paint or vinyl wrap. Or maybe it’s the MIC hardtop that’s not as black as one would expect. But for me, it’s the combination of white wheels, turquoise, and MIC that’s off the mark. Sure, I get it, he wanted a retro look. But perhaps if the owner had a vinyl-wrapped MIC top it would have looked even better (one featured below, for comparison purposes). Well, at least it’s a correct match for the other turquoise hero in the garage... a Tesla!