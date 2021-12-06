A Brief History of the Chevrolet K5 Blazer (1969 - 1991)

2 Tesla Model S Plaid Drags Big Tire Chevy Camaro Police Car, Chase Is Clearly On

More on this:

Supercharged Ford F-150 Drags 8s Turbo Mustang and It's Not Even Close… Twice

Mopar and GM aficionados had better look away from this encounter because it’s an all-tuned Blue Oval affair. On the other hand, truck vs. car fans have something interesting to see. Irrespective of allegiance. 23 photos SUV , and truck realm, it doesn’t mean passenger car enthusiasts do not have their



One cool exception might be the crazy yet wonderful world of dragstrip racing. Especially when there’s an event dedicated to modified vehicles, such as the ModNationals. Recently, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube decided to showcase a classic-turning truck vs. sports car skirmish. And there’s a cool twist.



As far as we can tell – given the small off-track presentation – the focus is on a white



That is about to be eagerly proven from the 1:01 mark once the F-150 meets its opponent: a turbocharged Mustang. One that is allegedly an



As such, surprise, surprise, the impressive F-150 manages to snatch daylight victory for everyone to see. The results speak for themselves: 9.69s pass for the truck against Mustang’s 10.39s result. Of course, that naturally called for a rematch. It comes a bit later on, when it’s night already, at the 2:01 mark.



This time around, the Blue Oval sports car does confirm its 8s fame, delivering a much-improved run of 8.25s against the F-150's even better (but equally not even close) 9.53s ET.



While much of the automotive world currently revolves around all things of the crossover,, and truck realm, it doesn’t mean passenger car enthusiasts do not have their survival heroes . And as far as motorsport is concerned, there’s still a long way to go before high-riding models conquer the fray.One cool exception might be the crazy yet wonderful world of dragstrip racing. Especially when there’s an event dedicated to modified vehicles, such as the ModNationals. Recently, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube decided to showcase a classic-turning truck vs. sports car skirmish. And there’s a cool twist.As far as we can tell – given the small off-track presentation – the focus is on a white Ford F-150 Regular Cab with a short bed. That’s a very minimalist package, one would say, but the details are also important. For example, with the hood open, we can easily take a quick peek at the engine bay harboring a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger tune, among others. Then there is also a dual side exhaust to make sure everyone understands this isn’t a run-of-the-mill F-Series.That is about to be eagerly proven from the 1:01 mark once the F-150 meets its opponent: a turbocharged Mustang. One that is allegedly an eight-second car , according to the videographer’s description. Well, it depends. Mostly on the sports car’s driver had a good start off the line, which he doesn’t.As such, surprise, surprise, the impressive F-150 manages to snatch daylight victory for everyone to see. The results speak for themselves: 9.69s pass for the truck against Mustang’s 10.39s result. Of course, that naturally called for a rematch. It comes a bit later on, when it’s night already, at the 2:01 mark.This time around, the Blue Oval sports car does confirm its 8s fame, delivering a much-improved run of 8.25s against the F-150's even better (but equally not even close) 9.53s ET.