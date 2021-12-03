Tesla Model S Plaid Drags Big Tire Chevy Camaro Police Car, Chase Is Clearly On

While it continues to be a seemingly never-ending source of controversy, Tesla’s Model S Plaid is not to be trifled with on the racetrack. Especially when running a quarter-mile down the dragstrip.
Drivers of various Tesla Model S Plaids are quickly turning into those guys/gals on the court that don’t get challenged because everyone knows there are way too slim chances to beat them. Occasionally, though, outsiders do show up for a surprise. Or the racers make prior arrangements.
As far as this blue Tesla Model S Plaid is concerned, drag racing aficionados might know its owner and his Tesla Plaid Channel on YouTube quite well. After all, ever since the delivery came through, he’s been having a wonderful time at the 1/8 and 1/4-mile dragstrips every week.
But just in case you’re not familiar with their cool drag racing exploits, we have also embedded below a second video taken directly from his account. Anyway, long story short, he has had ample time to make a lot of motorsport-enthusiast acquaintances on and around the tracks he usually frequents.
The reason I’m explaining all this is simple. In the video (first one embedded below) from D.R.A.C.S., one can easily notice “the hit was given (as per friendly agreement beforehand).” Interestingly, the Tesla Model S Plaid doesn’t face your run-of-the-mill opponent. Instead, it’s a classic Chevy Camaro with a Police Car livery and all the bells and whistles... or, at least, the flashing lights.
It’s also a Big Tire racer, meaning we might be dealing with a heavy hitter. All of the above compound to an interesting battle, with the driver of the Plaid giving the hit – and that basically means his Tesla is the one giving chase to the Police car, not the traditional way around!
In the end, while some fans were disappointed with the Model S Plaid’s ET of 10.41s (at 132 mph/212 kph), it proved more than enough to secure the win against the Big Tire Police Camaro’s 10.88s (at 120 mph/193 kph) pass. Maybe he was just running low on battery power, or he didn’t want to shame his opponent... too much.
