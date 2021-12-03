Tesla Model S Plaid Drags Big Tire Chevy Camaro Police Car, Chase Is Clearly On

More on this:

1 Tesla To Offer $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brakes for the Model S Plaid Next Year

2 Tuned Honda S2000 Drag Races Tesla Model S Plaid, Gets Easily Beaten

3 Tesla Model S Plaid Runs 8.994 Seconds on the Quarter Mile With Very Few Mods

4 Tesla Model S Plaid vs. M5 CS vs. CT5-V Blackwing Drag Race Isn't Even Close

5 Tesla Model S Plaid Races Demon, M8, CTS-V, NSX, Z06, GT3 and Doesn't Lose Once