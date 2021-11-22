Tesla Plaid Drags Mustang, Challenger, BMW With Head Start, Saves Surprise for Last

Ever since the eagerly-awaited arrival of Tesla’s latest silent hero, the Model S Plaid, we have seen our fair share of dragstrip encounters. But this one strives to be unique in more than one way.
So, after a few good months of seeing various Tesla Model S Plaids duke it out on and around the track, it’s pretty easy to imagine the outcome of a traditional race against Blue Ovals and Mopars. Usually, these need a hefty dose of aftermarket involvement to represent a proper challenge (pun intended).
The latest feature (embedded below) from the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff account on YouTube involves a trio of competitors for a white (with gray wheels, remember that detail for later on) Tesla Model S Plaid.
Unfortunately, the description doesn’t mention if the Ford Mustang GT, Dodge Challenger, and BMW are of the tuned variety or not. Well, quarter-mile aficionados will easily call them out one by one based on their evolution. Anyway, just to make sure things are a little spicier, the owner of the Plaid decided to allow them each a copious amount of head start.
After all, even drivers of Teslas have probably concluded that just like in Formula One, it gets boring to see the same brand and model come out on top each time. So, the first skirmish (at 0:15) is against a black Mustang GT that has about a bus length in front of the Tesla before the latter sets off like a silent rocket into the tarmac mist...
One can imagine what happened next, as the quarter-mile distance wasn’t enough to secure the win. Ultimately, that Blue Oval representative did put on the best ICE show of them all, which is probably the reason it also got a second chance at greatness. But we’re not going to spoil the results of the quartet of races... it’s best to see the shameful outcome for yourself.
As always, it turns out the best stock competitor for a Plaid is another Plaid. And we mentioned this is going to be unique, right? Well, do check out that incredible 9.345s ET posted by both Teslas from the 1:51 mark...
