2021 Ram TRX Drags Whipple Ford F-150 Crew Cab, Nitrous Surprise Proves Futile

Everyone knows the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the current king of the stock pickup crowd world. Those who lived under a rock until recently will quickly find out at their own cost. But then again, there is always a solution.



Right now, in stock form, the limited-series



Besides, there’s an entire realm of additional possibilities when one opens the tuning Pandora’s box. And it turns out the Ram TRX owners also know that. Hence, they can also come equally aftermarket-prepared for the



Case in point, the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube show us an action-packed trio of battles taking place at the Bradenton Motorsport Park. And one of them involves a small wheel/tire-equipped 2021 Ram TRX, which also casually hides a little nitrous surprise for anyone unaware of its might.



But the actual focus of the video (embedded below) is a much lighter (it’s a Crew Cab, after all) Whipple supercharged Ford F-150. The Blue Oval truck is of the 4x4 variety (most likely), as well. So, traction shouldn’t be an issue for both. Hence the lack of a traditional burnout during the initial preparation stage...



Surely, they must have felt the entire action should only go down during the race itself. And they must be right, given the cool surprise. As one fan humorously said, the expertly-driven Whipple F-150 managed to blow (“bluu”) past the tuned, nitrous TRX and snatched a 10.47s to 10.56s



