Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Grudge Races Chevy Camaro SS, Now Deeply Regrets It

Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge Charger/Challenger. This pony/muscle car trifecta has resisted all trials and tribulations over the decades and still manages to create ample animosities among fans. 14 photos



Luckily, some owners choose the right venue to vent steam. Or rather gap their adversary in their never-ending desire to assert feisty supremacy. Surely, that’s the proper way to settle a grudge. Not on the street, but at the dragstrip The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel is getting an acquired taste for this intimate venue’s quarter-mile heads-up no-time grudge match events. So, after first seeing a couple of classic America vs. Import battles in the form of C7 Corvette/Nissan GT-R and Challenger/GT-R encounters, it’s now time to keep it in the pony family.Well, actually we are dealing here with their muscle car enhancements as the latest grudge skirmish sees the Dodge Challenger in SRT Hellcat form and the Chevrolet Camaro in feisty SS derivation. We also suspect this wasn’t just pure stock combat , though, because as one fan remarked “that’s not just an SS.”Otherwise, the 707 or 717-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat would have no problem thrashing and bashing around the 455-horsepower Chevy Camaro SS, even though both feature a mighty 6.2-liter V8 engine under the hood. But that’s the beauty of quarter-mile drag racing: one should always expect the unexpected and never start a race with any preconceptions.As such, even though initially the mighty supercharger Mopar seemed to have the upper hand and a slight advantage as it passed the videographer’s location, it turns out that was just an impression, or perhaps an illusion caused by the POV.In the end, much to the public’s obvious enthusiasm, all bets were off and while both rides showed they were not to be trifled with, the lights signaled the victory ultimately belonged to the crimson Camaro “that’s not just an SS !”