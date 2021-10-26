2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Drags Tuned CTS-V and for Now It's Not Even Close

Although traditional quarter-mile skirmishes have a few usual suspects, fans know very well that a certain luxury brand has managed to insinuate itself into the fold without too much trouble. And now, it’s finally time to see its latest representative prove its mettle.
Ever since it introduced the high-performance V-Series, Cadillac has turned into a darling of the quarter-mile venues. And, over the years, fans have come to grips with the fact that a mid-size luxury sedan would also have the mettle to compete against mighty supercars and muscle cars. And then some more, after the aftermarket tricks fully took over!
Now, Cadillac has another couple of new kids on the block, the brand-new CT4-V Blackwing and the CT5-V Blackwing. These two are not to be trifled with, given the official quarter-mile quotations of 12.4s at 117 mph/188 kph and 11.3s at 129 mph/208 kph. But of course, that’s under ideal conditions and (probably) with professional drivers at the helm.
So, people usually wait for some real-world confirmation of the new model’s prowess before taking these figures for granted. Well, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube says it's the first time seeing a brand new 2022 V-Series Blackwing at the dragstrip. This premiere took place at the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida, where a blue 2022 CT5-V Blackwing came out to prove its mettle.
Since the new performance flagship from Caddy has been out for so little time, it’s safe to say we are dealing with a bone stock model. Even so, it makes short work of the initial skirmish against an older Chevy truck, nailing an 11.75s ET against the opponent’s rather shameful 16.21s result.
The real action involves the meeting between this brand-new Blackwing and an older member of the V-Series at the 0:34 mark. This skirmish makes it clear that a stock CT5-V has nothing on a tuned CTS-V, which nails a 10.69s ET against the Blackwing’s improving 11.71s pass. Naturally, this is only the beginning, and we can all imagine that insane things will happen once Blackwing owners also open the tuning world’s Pandora box...
