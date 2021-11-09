Twin Turbo Challenger Redeye Drags FWD 4-Cylinder Turbo Civic, It's a Photo Finish

One should never take for granted the traditionally established order of things when drag battles are involved. Especially if one of the opponents might seem like easy prey at first sight. Then, it all changes once you take a second look.
In a natural order of the automotive world, an inline-four engine and front-wheel drive would never stand a chance against a rowdy V8 engine and RWD. Especially if the latter powertrain belongs to the mighty Dodge Challenger... in SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody form.
But then again, we have come accustomed to reading between the lines and to fully expect the unexpected when it comes to quarter-mile racing. And when the videographer/s behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube throws a casual “Hellcat Redeye vs. Honda Civic” drag race title, all alarms should kick off with bells and whistles.
Even if they don’t trigger, the very first seconds of the video embedded below will provide all the necessary hints: a huge crowd gathered around the contestants, a menacing red-eyed (crimson LED rings, of course!) Hellcat Challenger, as well as a rival that’s covered in tuning stickers. At that point, everyone might realize this is going to be an epic battle.
Then it’s time for an FWD and RWD burnout, as well as some cool engine hood exhaust flames on behalf of the little Honda Civic ahead of the green light. So, every piece of the puzzle comes into place for the bigger picture: a tuned twin-turbo Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is just about to duke it out with a nimble, modded Honda Civic Turbo Hatchback...
And this isn’t one of those races where you come out disappointed after a cool introduction. On the contrary, the race is over so fast you need a couple of re-runs to better grasp the enormity of the situation. Then, and only then, one can ruminate on the photo finish outcome: the Civic won with a 7.91s ET against the Redeye’s 7.96s run... even as the latter initially had the upper hand!
