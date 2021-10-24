5 Hulking Audi SQ7 Drags Ford Mustang GT, Shows Why the World Is Mad About SUVs

Ford Mustang GT Drags Modded Toyota GR Supra, Shelby GT500 Also Gets Eaten Alive

Let’s face it, how many times has anyone seen the seemingly eternal domestic versus import battle unfold on the dragstrip territory? Countless times, for sure. Especially if we are dealing with a traditional muscle car representative such as the Ford Mustang GT and an equally classic member from the JDM arena, such as Toyota’s Supra.But, of course, diehard quarter-mile aficionados know very well that minute details can make a world of difference . And surprises can always occur when one doesn’t have any information about what’s hiding under the (apparently) stock appearance. Sure, this time around, it’s clear that both initial contenders have already delved into the world of aftermarket goodies.Now, without further ado, let’s check out the action brought to us by the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff account on YouTube from the Street Car Takeover event that took place earlier this month at the Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina.Initially, the white S197 Ford Mustang GT lines up for a couple of battles with a tuned Toyota GR Supra – which according to its owner was testing a “no-spray” setting to see the difference. Everyone saw the gap, at the very least, considering the Mustang GT launched like a rocket on both occasions. Hence, the cool 10.03s and 10.04s victories for the Blue Oval against the JDM rival’s 10.4s and 10.62s ETs.Now that we see this fifth-gen ‘Stang isn’t something to be trifled with, from the 1:35 mark it’s time for a major Blue Oval blood-kin battle against the mighty S550 Mustang Shelby GT500. Well, the slightly older GT didn’t seem intimidated at all, and just went on with the program. So, it nailed another of its gloriously long burnouts and then proceeded to hammer down its opponent for an undisputed 10.1s to 10.84s victory!