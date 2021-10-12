Hulking Audi SQ7 Drags Ford Mustang GT, Shows Why the World Is Mad About SUVs

4 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Drags Turbo Pontiac Trans Am, Gets to Show Who's a Sport Boss

If one asked any drag racing aficionado some years ago about the potential of SUVs at the strip, they probably would have been regarded as lunatics. Even today, some high-riding models don’t belong on the quarter-mile or even the eighth of a mile, but they still get there for some fun time.Well, this time around, it seems things were dead serious. At least that’s our impression based on the very short feature (video embedded below) from the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. The captured action took place at Orlando Speed World Dragway in Florida, and it’s one of those instances where the “short and sweet” notion fully applies.On the right lane, we have the ubiquitous Ford Mustang GT. Seen here in S550 form , the 5.0-liter V8 legend comes in stock form with 460 horsepower and either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission. On the left side is a hulking Audi Q7, a model that has taken the place of minivans for mock target practice ever since it first appeared on the market back in late 2005.But this time around, it’s of the SQ7 variety, meaning that from the factory, it gets even more power than a Mustang GT. On the other hand, weight can always be crucial, although themight be able to compensate for the disadvantage with help from the quattro all-wheel-drive system. And then, it’s also anyone’s guess if we are dealing with stock or modified vehicles.So many mysteries, just one question answered: who ended up victorious? Well, just so we don’t spoil the fun in finding out for yourself, all we can say is that both drivers launched great and delivered the thrills to the very end of the battle.