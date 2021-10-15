Turbo Nissan 300ZX Drags GT500, Camaro ZL1, Supra, and Hellcat for JDM Glory

While the first deliveries of Nissan’s latest Z car are still quite far away, and racing is even further, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some action with members of the series. And against tough competition, above all.
FL2K is labeled as being “home to the biggest and baddest street cars all gathered in one place for bragging rights and (huge) cash payouts.” The massive event took place this year between October 7th and 10th at Bradenton Motorsport Park in Bradenton, Florida. And it certainly didn’t disappoint.
For example, one of the recent videos (embedded below) brought courtesy of the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Cars Stuff channel on YouTube focuses on a subtle 1996 Nissan 300ZX Slicktop (Z32). If not for the parachute strapped to its back, this great grandfather of the 2023 Nissan Z could easily pass as a sleeper JDM hero. Alas, being the Street Car Shootout Winner kind of gave it away that we are dealing with a feisty competitor.
Nicknamed “Devil Z,” this 1996 Z32 Slicktop is making the entire Z car lineage proud with its aftermarket mods, chief among them being a 67mm turbocharger. Still, that proved to be insufficient when initially facing an S197 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 from the 0:20 mark. The Blue Oval made domestic racers proud with an 8.9s victory against the 300ZX’s good but not quite enough 9.19s ET.
The next encounter, from the 0:55 mark, proved to be a great opportunity for revenge, as the Nissan lined up with a Chevy Camaro ZL1. As such, the 300ZX took home the win after a 9.44s pass against the rival’s 9.84s result. But how about an iconic JDM encounter with a Supra?
We have that as well, from the 2:02 mark. That’s when this Z showed an Mk4 who’s boss, possibly setting up the field for the contemporary skirmishes, with the best-off result of 9.16s against Toyota’s cool 9.35s ET. Then, from the 3:05 mark, it was time to settle the domestic vs. import quarrel by facing a Challenger SRT Hellcat, but we’re not going to spoil the result...
