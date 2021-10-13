Nissan GT-R Grudge Races Challenger Hellcat and C6 Corvette, Someone Got Shamed

More on this:

1 Hulking Audi SQ7 Drags Ford Mustang GT, Shows Why the World Is Mad About SUVs

2 Challenger Hellcat Drags GTO and BMW, Classic Wheelie Camaro Poses a Real Threat

3 Dodge Charger Hellcat Drags C8 Corvette, 3 Series, and RS 3 for Bus-Length Glory

4 C7 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Drags R35 Nissan GT-R, Grudge Race Is As Close As It Gets

5 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Drags Turbo Pontiac Trans Am, Gets to Show Who's a Sport Boss