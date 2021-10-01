The 2022 Grand Wagoneer: Jeep's Most Luxurious SUV is Back After 37 Years of Absence

5 Flame-Spitting Stick Shift Chevy S10 Drags Trans Am, Mustangs, Corvettes Like It’s Nothing

4 Turbo R33 Nissan Skyline Races Old Honda Civic 1.6, Care to Discover the Winner?

More on this:

Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Drags Turbo Pontiac Trans Am, Gets to Show Who's a Sport Boss

Although it took place early September (10th to 12th), the 2021 Holley LS Fest East continues to reverberate through time. That’s all thanks to its numerous General Motors LS-powered highlights , of course. 9 photos



But, of course, it's all about the quarter-mile glory when it comes to the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff. And it seems there’s a multitude of highlights to present, which is probably why their latest showcase has to do with the battle between a couple of forced induction wonders.



Of course, a simple race wouldn’t be enough to warrant our interest. But remember how we



On one side, we have a black grocery-getter that’s anything but a soccer mom’s alternate ride to the out-of-fashion minivan. Instead, the second-generation



The other lane gets an equally interesting competitor, the fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, which of course, had engines that were a tiny bit smaller. So, from the factory, the



There’s just one (quick) race between the two, but at least it’s a great one... so we’re not even going to spoil the fun of discovering the result. Hint: it’s a very close one!



This event had something for every LS aficionado out there, from autocross, dyno, road courses, to 3S (Speed, Stop, and Steering) challenges and the legendary dragstrip battles. And everything in between, of course, for the people that went there just for fun, not the sake of any competition But, of course, it's all about the quarter-mile glory when it comes to the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff. And it seems there’s a multitude of highlights to present, which is probably why their latest showcase has to do with the battle between a couple of forced induction wonders.Of course, a simple race wouldn’t be enough to warrant our interest. But remember how we recently discussed the fact that high-performance wagons are a breed apart, and might be times better than many other options? Well, here’s another example to support our case.On one side, we have a black grocery-getter that’s anything but a soccer mom’s alternate ride to the out-of-fashion minivan. Instead, the second-generation Cadillac CTS-V Sport Wagon knows how to put the sport into the equation with its 6.2-liter LSA V8 engine. It has no less than 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm) of twist. And that’s before any aftermarket modifications, which we suspect there were plenty hiding under the factory-spec looks.The other lane gets an equally interesting competitor, the fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, which of course, had engines that were a tiny bit smaller. So, from the factory, the final Firebird could only come out with a maximum of 350ci (5.7-liter) from its GM V8s. But then again, the videographer highlights the fact that we are dealing with a turbocharged powerplant on this occasion.There’s just one (quick) race between the two, but at least it’s a great one... so we’re not even going to spoil the fun of discovering the result. Hint: it’s a very close one!