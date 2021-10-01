Diamondback’s Union 2 e-Bike Looks Like It Can Handle a Bit More Than Just Tarmac

2 Toyota GR Yaris Is Way Faster Than You Think, Watch It Drag Race an Audi RS Q8

1 2022 Toyota Prius Already Recalled, Software Error May Shut Down Hybrid System

More on this:

Toyota Drops New Standing-Type BEV in Japan, It's All About Comfort and Convenience

Toyota’s new BEV (battery electric vehicle) might have an unattractive name that looks like a physics formula, but it’s comfortable, ergonomic, and smart. Meet the C+walk T. 14 photos



Toyota equipped the three-wheeler with a brushless DC motor and a 10.8 Ah removable lithium-ion battery that offers a range of 8.6 miles (14 km). You can fully charge the BEV in 2.5 hours.



This



You’ve got the accelerator levers on the left and right of the steering wheel as well as the brake levers, a reverse button, and a status display panel for seeing your speed, battery level, etc.



There are also some smart features included with the C+walk T, such as sensors that help it detect and avoid obstacles such as pedestrians. When it encounters them, the trike gives you both visual and audio alerts, and your speed decreases to approximately 1.2 mph (2 kph) to make sure you keep it safe.



Toyota also included a steep slope detection feature with the



The The C+walk T is a three-wheeler that comes with a low, flat base of 5.9 in (150 mm) and a compact design that makes it suitable for use in walking areas. It measures 27.5" in length, 17.7" in width, and 47.6" in height (700 x 450 x 1,210 mm), and it weighs almost 64 lbs (29 kg). It is also designed to be ridden standing up and has a weight capacity of 220 lbs (100 kg).Toyota equipped the three-wheeler with a brushless DC motor and a 10.8 Ah removable lithium-ion battery that offers a range of 8.6 miles (14 km). You can fully charge thein 2.5 hours.This vehicle is not meant for speed but rather for easy person-to-person communication, meaning you ride the C+walk T and talk with your fellow pedestrians at the same time, as it takes up as much space as a single person and has typical human walking speeds. Toyota limited the top speed of this trike to only 6.2 mph (10 kph).You’ve got the accelerator levers on the left and right of the steering wheel as well as the brake levers, a reverse button, and a status display panel for seeing your speed, battery level, etc.There are also some smart features included with the C+walk T, such as sensors that help it detect and avoid obstacles such as pedestrians. When it encounters them, the trike gives you both visual and audio alerts, and your speed decreases to approximately 1.2 mph (2 kph) to make sure you keep it safe.Toyota also included a steep slope detection feature with the three-wheeler , which also decelerates the vehicle in areas with steep downhills, for instance. A turning speed control function is also available in the standard configuration, automatically slowing down the C+walk T according to the steering angles.The BEV starts at 341,000 Japanese Yen, which is around $3,100 and is now available to order in Japan.

Download attachment: Toyota C+walk (PDF)