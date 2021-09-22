More on this:

Dual-Tone Chevy TrailBlazer Wheelies Near Miss, Then Drags C6 Corvette and GTO for Record

Better yet, Holley organized not one, but two events this year. The LS Fest West took place in late April in Las Vegas, Nevada, but its East alternative was much closer to date. So, General Motors aficionados congregated at the Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky (home of the Corvette) between September 10th and 12th.There, it was all about having fun and being competitive across a variety of disciplines: autocross, dyno, road course, 3S challenges, as well as the traditional drag race. Just to make sure everyone was happy with the results, it turns out there were both eighth of a mile and quarter-mile battles . And some of them were ready to remain forever imprinted into memory.A couple of them come courtesy of the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube and focus squarely on a hodgepodge of Chevy TrailBlazer SS. Thehas adopted a dual-tone appearance (not willingly, it seems) and doesn’t even have a hood to cover the turbocharged LS wonder tucked inside the bay.It might need a little bit of extra help keeping the front down on the track, though. That’s crystal clear from the initial solo run that sees the TrailBlazer perform a huge wheelie and then go for the (mandatory) near miss. We are happy the driver managed to save the beast because up next came a couple of skirmishes against a light blue C6 Chevy Corvette (one-minute mark) and a crimson Pontiac GTO (3:30).Just to make sure we have the entire menu on display, the first race was of the eighth of a mile variety. It was a clean and close one, with the TrailBlazer nailing a narrow win (with just a hint of squat): 5.17s versus the ‘Vette’s 5.26s ET. Next up came the traditional quarter-mile battle, this time around against a red GTO that seemed to pose a real threat.It was just an unfounded opinion. That's because the Chevy SUV shot like a rocket and not only nailed the victory but also the class record! The results speak for themselves: 8.01s for the TBSS and a rather shameful 12.33s ET for the Pontiac...