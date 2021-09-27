4 Dual-Tone Chevy TrailBlazer Wheelies Near Miss, Then Drags C6 Corvette and GTO for Record

Derelict Chevy C1500 Silverado Drags C6 Grand Sport and BRZ, Gap Is Trailer-Wide

September proved to be an incredible month for amateurs of quarter-mile dragstrip action. The racers were cool and quirky, the events were many and huge. But even the traditional venues gave us great stuff. 16 photos



Whether it was a stunning old Volvo wagon running the 6s, a John Deer “Trucktor” with turbo V8 and sporty drag radials, or even a patina-infused



Traditional skirmishes involving the likes of proper sports cars and some quirky truck folks were not relegated to the background, either. Instead, some people opted for “regular” encounters, such as the Street Car Takeover event from St. Louis, Missouri. But no worries, there’s plenty of



For their latest video (embedded below), the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube have opted to focus on a derelict, beat-down-looking crimson Chevy truck. Apparently, we are dealing with a fourth-generation C1500, possibly in the



Still, the black hood, the exhaust placement, as well as the choice of wheels and tires show that something is amiss. The C6 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport driver probably knows this is no regular Chevy truck, but still can’t help taking a beating during the first and most spectacular race. Actually, the victor became clear the moment these two rolled off the starting block, with the truck taking a



Although the C6 Grand Sport looked ready to recoup some of the difference along the way, the results speak for themselves about the trailer-wide gap: 10.2seconds for the Silverado and just 11.21seconds for the Grand Sport. Moving on, there’s also a Subaru BRZ looking for a skirmish from the 1:05 mark, but it turned out the truck didn’t even need to strain itself for the 9.53s pass in the first place...



Competitors probably had to carefully select their apparitions. The Holley LS Feast East (September 10th to 12th) and the Hot Rod Drag Week (September 12th through 17th) took place one after the other without a moment’s pause. Luckily, the videographers gave us the option of choosing the absolute best Whether it was a stunning old Volvo wagon running the 6s, a John Deer “Trucktor” with turbo V8 and sporty drag radials, or even a patina-infused 1963 Milk truck equipped with a twin-turbo 496 big-block Chevy, just about everything was on the menu.Traditional skirmishes involving the likes of proper sports cars and some quirky truck folks were not relegated to the background, either. Instead, some people opted for “regular” encounters, such as the Street Car Takeover event from St. Louis, Missouri. But no worries, there’s plenty of interesting stuff going on there as well.For their latest video (embedded below), the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube have opted to focus on a derelict, beat-down-looking crimson Chevy truck. Apparently, we are dealing with a fourth-generation C1500, possibly in the Silverado trim. It looks exactly as a work truck should, with many dents and bruises.Still, the black hood, the exhaust placement, as well as the choice of wheels and tires show that something is amiss. The C6 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport driver probably knows this is no regular Chevy truck, but still can’t help taking a beating during the first and most spectacular race. Actually, the victor became clear the moment these two rolled off the starting block, with the truck taking a significant lead Although the C6 Grand Sport looked ready to recoup some of the difference along the way, the results speak for themselves about the trailer-wide gap: 10.2seconds for the Silverado and just 11.21seconds for the Grand Sport. Moving on, there’s also a Subaru BRZ looking for a skirmish from the 1:05 mark, but it turned out the truck didn’t even need to strain itself for the 9.53s pass in the first place...