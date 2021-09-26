John Deere Tractor With Turbo’d V8 Ain’t Your Regular Farm Machine

We may not know much about farm machines, but upon seeing the words ‘turbo’, ‘V8’, and ‘tractor’ in one sentence, we knew we had to share this video that depicts a very special John Deere with you.
How do we know it’s a John Deere? Well, it says so right there, on the sides of the long nose, and it also sports the decals in front of the rear wheels. The whole vehicle is finished in green with yellow accents, rides closer to the road, and sports drag radials at the back for extra traction.
Despite the obvious modifications, it can still haul some decent cargo in the bed that has otherwise remained open. But its biggest secret lies under the hood, because, as we already mentioned in the intro, it boasts a V8 powertrain, with forced induction. We know nothing about the engine, but we reckon it produces hundreds of horses, most of which are rather tame.
That’s right, if you came here hoping to see a record-setter, then you will be disappointed to find out that it was schooled by some rather old yet powerful machines at the Hot Rod Drag Week 2021. This John Deere may look wild, but it is a 12-second machine, so in theory, a stock Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, not to mention a Super Stock or a Demon, could put it in its corner without breaking a sweat.
Now, in case you missed it, there was another dull-looking, but extremely powerful Volvo 200 at the same event. The old Swedish grocery-getter is a full-blown dragster, capable of posting dizzying times, which it did, as it ran the quarter mile in just 6.93 seconds, at 203.3 mph (327.2 kph). You can watch it in action here, after hitting the play button on the video embedded down below.
