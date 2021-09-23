Flame-Spitting Stick Shift Chevy S10 Drags Trans Am, Mustangs, Corvettes Like It’s Nothing

Quarter-mile aficionados with a passion for quick trucks probably know a little something about Native Nightmare, a menacing LS-powered Chevrolet S10 with manual transmission. And a knack for records.
Nick of Cole-Mann Customs, the owner and driver of the Native Nightmare, is the holder of the record for the quickest manual transmission pickup truck. And it’s also the one to try and beat as far as LS stick shift passes are concerned. But, of course, that doesn’t stop others from trying to pose a challenge.
Trying is the word, though, as far as this video (embedded below) from the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is concerned. After all, this black with purple accents S10 hides a 402ci (6.55-liter) Dart LS block with many modifications and a pair of Borg-Warner Bullseye 76mm turbos strapped to it for good measure.
Interestingly, there was no shortage of challengers at Holley’s LS Fest East as well as a recent Street Car Takeover event. The first outing is a solo one (0:46 mark) to put things into the right 7.41s perspective. From the 1:40 mark, the S10 meets a fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am and shows us the humongous gap: 7.38s versus 10.55s ETs.
An initial Chevy Corvette probably thinks it will fare better from the 2:50 mark but it only marginally improves. The results (7.57s vs 9.87s) speak for themselves. A lot more interesting could have been the battle from the 4:15 mark, with the S10 meeting a sort of dune-buggy dragstrip racer that allegedly belongs to Cletus McFarland and is usually capable of eight-second passes.
This time around, though, everyone will be utterly disappointed as the S10 makes a clean pass (7.37s) and the little contraption limps down the track at a snail’s pace... Never mind that, as the Chevy is up against cooler competition from the 5:15 mark as it meets a Fox Body Mustang, then another Corvette, as well as a modern Mustang for good measure.
And be sure to stay with it until the very end, as the final pass brings the monster race truck very close to its all-time best result with a 7.30s ET and 204 mph (328 kph) trap speed!
