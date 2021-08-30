2020 Ford Mustang GT500 Drags AWD BMW M5, Epic Races Show the Skill of Drivers

5 Yamaha FZ-09 Drags C6 and C7, AMG GT S, GT-R, A3 and G-Wagen, One Shoots for the Moon

Everybody knows the “wolf among sheep” saying has multiple automotive uses. For the Bavarians over at BMW, it was a conscious decision to build the M5 as the ultimate business sedan. And with every iteration, they keep pushing the envelope, as in taking the latest iteration (F90) from “just” 592 hp (600 ps) on the standard version through the 617 hp (625 ps) Competition and up to 626 hp (635 ps) for the M5 CS . All with all-wheel drive.Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing which of these three variants was sitting in the left lane waiting for a very cool battle with a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. It was captured on camera by the good folks from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, and thanks to a few tips and the fact we could see Tim Burton (aka Shmee150) filming the cool green GT500 , we immediately knew this is going to be an epic fight.After all, behind the wheel of the Shelby was DragTimes’ Brooks Weisblat, a Youtuber that’s not only highly accustomed to America’s drag strips but also well in tune with vehicles that develop more than 1,000 horsepower. So, although we previously saw a 2021 BMW M5 Competition win against the mighty GT500, this time around the result was left hanging in the air.So, after some vlogging from Shmee, the races (there’s two of them, from the 2:10 and 2:50 marks) kick off with almost equal reaction times of 1.71s and 1.79s from the M5 and GT500 drivers, just to make sure we know it’s going to be feisty. We’re not going to spoil the fun of finding out the results, though we also need to point out these could have gone either way... as both drivers show great skill behind the wheel!