Challenger Hellcat Drags CTS-V, Turbo Mustang, and Camaro to Reveal Tuned Kitty's 9s Claws

Some people (probably new to the Internet) say that fast Hellcats are a surprise. Well, not so much, if you know exactly the right kitty to look for. Such as this one, built by D and B Automotive and tuned by Dusterhoff Tuning.
The third-generation Dodge Challenger has been around for so long that everyone has had ample time to adjust their expectations with each passing release from the factory. But don’t count on the regular SRT Hellcat to go down in front of Demons, Redeyes, and Super Stocks without an aftermarket fight.
Especially if the owner and driver are also the ones and the same that did all the build modifications. Such is the case with one David Starnes, from Atoka, Tennessee. He owns a little shop called “D and B Automotive” and enjoys the regular stuff: kitties (four-legged ones), and Hellcats.
Of the Challenger variety, of course. And they don’t need to be too much in your face. A subtle gray finish and some revelatory Hellcat decals are enough. Oh, and let’s not forget the humongous drag racing tires. Well, they’re needed, since the tuned SRT recently got well into the eights, with an 8.796 pass.
That time was a bit out of reach during the skirmishes caught by the good folks behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube while the Challenger was racing at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. But no worries, both the passes and the rivals were equally entertaining.
So, the first battle sees the Dodge meet up with an S197 turbocharged Ford Mustang. The driver’s impressive consistency at the lights means he’s almost every time the first one off the line. So, he closes the case early and wraps up the victory with a 9.28s to 9.79s ET.
Next up come a couple of General Motors representatives to try out their luck. The first one is a third-generation Caddy CTS-V to put the skirmish into a supercharged perspective from the 1:25 mark. But the attempt is futile, according to the results: 9.34 vs. 10.5 seconds.
The turbo Camaro from the 2:05 mark thinks it has a better chance as it starts a little better off the line... but alas, the Hellcat recovers and ends the action with a 9.2s to 9.86s ET!
Especially if the owner and driver are also the ones and the same that did all the build modifications. Such is the case with one David Starnes, from Atoka, Tennessee. He owns a little shop called “D and B Automotive” and enjoys the regular stuff: kitties (four-legged ones), and Hellcats.
Of the Challenger variety, of course. And they don’t need to be too much in your face. A subtle gray finish and some revelatory Hellcat decals are enough. Oh, and let’s not forget the humongous drag racing tires. Well, they’re needed, since the tuned SRT recently got well into the eights, with an 8.796 pass.
That time was a bit out of reach during the skirmishes caught by the good folks behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube while the Challenger was racing at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. But no worries, both the passes and the rivals were equally entertaining.
So, the first battle sees the Dodge meet up with an S197 turbocharged Ford Mustang. The driver’s impressive consistency at the lights means he’s almost every time the first one off the line. So, he closes the case early and wraps up the victory with a 9.28s to 9.79s ET.
Next up come a couple of General Motors representatives to try out their luck. The first one is a third-generation Caddy CTS-V to put the skirmish into a supercharged perspective from the 1:25 mark. But the attempt is futile, according to the results: 9.34 vs. 10.5 seconds.
The turbo Camaro from the 2:05 mark thinks it has a better chance as it starts a little better off the line... but alas, the Hellcat recovers and ends the action with a 9.2s to 9.86s ET!