CGI 1969 Dodge Charger Has Modern DNA With Help From Challenger SRT Super Stock

Decades ago, both Dodge’s Charger and Challenger inhabited virtually the same market bracket, but today the nameplates are easy to distinguish. The former has morphed into a four-door sedan and the latter has remained a traditional coupe.
Still, these two models’ life stories are easily intertwined, and you really can’t discuss one without drawing at least a connection to the other. Both appeared during the second part of the 1960s. Both had very cool runs across the booming years of the pony car segment and then retired to automotive Valhalla during the 1980s.
And, of course, the Detroit automaker resurrected them when duty called once more. With a long-lasting modern incarnation (quite literally, if we take into account the Challenger’s current iteration dates back to 2008), it’s no wonder these models have a true cult following. And for good measure. So, why not intertwine their destinies even further?
Classic car restomods are nothing new. But you always need a starting point. Perhaps even a virtual one, as is the case with Siim Parn, the pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media. He recently imagined a possible revival for a 1969 Charger based on something utterly cool. Actually, he went straight for the top and chose the world’s most powerful muscle car.
That would be the 807-horsepower 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, of course. It’s not the first time we see a vintage model journey forward in time to adopt the 21st-century garment provided by a contemporary source. And it seems that his CGI skills improve with each passing iteration. Or, maybe, it’s just that crimson shade playing tricks on our weary eyes...
Complete with the modern SRT cues and – above all – the mind-boggling powertrain. So, here’s hoping this isn’t going to be just wishful thinking and someone will have the audacity and financial willpower to bring to life a 1969 Charger with the DNA of a Challenger SRT Super Stock!
