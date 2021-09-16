Nitrous Ford Probe Grudge Races Classic Turbo Chevy Camaro SS, Wheelie Doesn't Help

How many birds can you cram into one location? It’s not a joke, as we need to talk about the nitrous-fed Jerry Bird Ford Probe and the Birdman Turbo Chevrolet Camaro SS. And they’re duking it out at a predestined venue.
In the spectacular drag world of the National No Prep Racing Association, things happen a bit differently. As such, rather than fighting the straight-line battles over the traditional quarter-mile distance, the competitors run the shorter eighth of a mile. Don’t frown because a lot of things can happen and usually, a lot faster.
Let’s take this Big Tire Class showdown for example, which occurred between the Jerry Bird Nitrous Ford Probe and the Birdman Turbo Chevrolet Camaro SS at a predestined location – the Firebird Raceway, in Eagle, Idaho. Before one begins giggling about the multitude of birds, let’s just say these are more like hawk-fast rather than hummingbird-sweet.
Of course, we’re here to see them fighting in a grudge match, but even that one warrants an explanation. At No Prep events, these races aren’t used to settle a score (although that probably happens, as well), but rather to collect vital data before the eliminations begin. Still, they’re highly entertaining and people love them because they know the loser still has another fighting chance later on.
As such, we can jump to the 2:02 mark first, as the Nitrous Probe and first-gen Turbo Camaro SS line up for the race. After the customary warmup and smoke show, the battle kicks off at the 3:50 mark, with the Probe looking sleek and clean. Unlike its rival, the vintage Camaro is clearly having trouble when trying to keep the front wheels on the tarmac. Case closed. Blue Oval fans can rejoice.
Well, that’s not all folks. There are additional grudge races for both, as well as the eliminations. And the latter also features a stellar apparition from Lizzy Musi in another new Camaro. It’s literally brand new, as we are dealing with a modern incarnation of the nameplate. And, just so you know, she doesn’t crash the Chevy this time around...
Let’s take this Big Tire Class showdown for example, which occurred between the Jerry Bird Nitrous Ford Probe and the Birdman Turbo Chevrolet Camaro SS at a predestined location – the Firebird Raceway, in Eagle, Idaho. Before one begins giggling about the multitude of birds, let’s just say these are more like hawk-fast rather than hummingbird-sweet.
Of course, we’re here to see them fighting in a grudge match, but even that one warrants an explanation. At No Prep events, these races aren’t used to settle a score (although that probably happens, as well), but rather to collect vital data before the eliminations begin. Still, they’re highly entertaining and people love them because they know the loser still has another fighting chance later on.
As such, we can jump to the 2:02 mark first, as the Nitrous Probe and first-gen Turbo Camaro SS line up for the race. After the customary warmup and smoke show, the battle kicks off at the 3:50 mark, with the Probe looking sleek and clean. Unlike its rival, the vintage Camaro is clearly having trouble when trying to keep the front wheels on the tarmac. Case closed. Blue Oval fans can rejoice.
Well, that’s not all folks. There are additional grudge races for both, as well as the eliminations. And the latter also features a stellar apparition from Lizzy Musi in another new Camaro. It’s literally brand new, as we are dealing with a modern incarnation of the nameplate. And, just so you know, she doesn’t crash the Chevy this time around...