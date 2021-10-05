C7 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Drags R35 Nissan GT-R, Grudge Race Is As Close As It Gets

Sometimes, the best way to experience quarter-mile coolness is to be as close as possible to the action and see a couple of traditional contenders ducking it out for eternal glory. Or, at least, to settle a grudge.
Motorsport battles are highly entertaining when there’s passion involved. And one might count the latter to unbelievable levels when the competitors want to settle a score. Which, frankly, is the entire point behind grudge races.
When such action is involved, does it really matter the dragstrip officials aren’t going to put up the times and trap speeds on the scoreboard? Of course not, because everyone involved, from the two drivers to the surrounding crowd and even the track caretakers, already know the duelists will give up everything their cars have... and perhaps some more.
Courtesy of the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, there’s another fine example of the grudge race variety. Unfortunately, we have no idea where this takes place – although it’s obviously a small, intimate location, considering the proximity of the crowd to the racers.
There is also no information if the grudge race is an official one (taking place ahead of the competition) or was simply organized to settle the proverbial quarrel between drivers. But the lack of details isn’t annoying in this case, simply because of the quality of the cars.
Although ICE monsters such as the McLaren 765LT or EV heralds like the Tesla Model S Plaid have long since taken the quarter-mile drag racing crown, it’s always highly entertaining to check up a battle between a couple of traditional sports cars. Such as the 755-horsepower C7 Chevy Corvette ZR1 and the R35 Nissan GT-R (which probably has some aftermarket goodies to try and stand a chance).
By the way, this ZR1 versus GT-R grudge race isn’t timed, of course. And because of the angle of filming in the video below, we might be deceived to imagine we know the victor before we can see the scoreboard lights. But, alas, one needs to stay until the very end, when the crowd finally settles – as the official result will turn up... eventually.
