Quintet of CTS-Vs Drag Mustang GT, Chevy Camaro SS, and ZL1 to Show Caddy Mojo

We are still waiting on the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing to start proving its mettle at the dragstrip. Before that happens, of course, everyone knows the CTS-V still reigns supreme in the hearts and minds of Caddy aficionados.
Probably much to the dismay of Chevrolet, Dodge, and Ford enthusiasts, Cadillac’s CTS-V high-performance series – especially the latter couple of generations – has repeatedly proven a veritable hero platform for quarter-mile fans.
No need to take our word for it because the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff account on YouTube has a collection of tight races focused on Cadillac's former high-performance sedan hero. And out of a total of five races, involving different CTS-Vs at various locations (we noticed Rockingham Dragway in North Caroline and Muncie Dragway in Albany, Indiana), just one of them doesn’t see a Caddy take the victory laurels.
Besides, one doesn’t need to be in love with any of the contestants, it suffices to have a passion for high-octane quarter-mile battles. And that’s because this is one video (embedded below) that’s packed with lots of tight action. So, let’s kick off the proceeds without any further ado.
The initial race (at 0:45) confronts a white third-generation CTS-V against a black Chevy Camaro and we get eased into the coming battles with a 10.89s Caddy win against the GM siblings 11.13s result. Next up (from 1:28) comes a crimson second-generation CTS-V to fight off a white Camaro. We’re already into the nines, and this is the only time a Caddy yields, though not without a proper fight: 9.94s for the Chevy and 9.99s for the CTS-V.
From the 1:56 mark, it’s time for a switch to Ford’s S550 Mustang GT, though Blue Oval fans might want to look away. The Caddy does its job flawlessly, taking home another win (10.58s against 10.82s). Switching back (at the 2:26 mark) to the Caddy vs. Chevy feud for a final couple of battles, it’s time to see another second-gen CTS-V take down a mighty Camaro in a photo finish battle: 10.28s against a 10.30s ET! And, last but not least, there’s also a late-night encounter... with the same outcome!
