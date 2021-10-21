Extensive 2022 Ford Maverick EcoBoost Walkaround Nails All Potential Sweet Spots

5 Ford Expert Takes Quick Spin in 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro, Surprised by Its Handling

The bite-sized South Korean unibody pickup truck (which is locally produced in the United States) had a good few weeks of market solitude . But living high on the hog might not be an option anymore as the Blue Oval competitor has finally kicked off the first deliveries of the 2022 Maverick.And, naturally, it’s time for the initial walkaround features. One, very importantly, comes from Mitchell S. Watts, the affable and knowledgeable host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube. When he’s not busy with his personal Bronco or building up hype across social media he’s also the representative of the namesake Town and Country Blue Oval dealership in Bessemer, Alabama.As such, he’s always had prompt access to all sorts of goodies. But his love for the 2022 Maverick dates back even further, as one might remember that he even initiated a little series of “everything you need to know” about the compact pickup truck’s trims immediately after the official introduction and way ahead of the actual market release.Now that he’s got the real deal in front of him, it’s time for a thorough walkaround feature. And be sure to watch the entire video (embedded below) and even read the comments because it’s extremely instructive. Perhaps it’s even a revelation, as far as the minute details and secrets are concerned.By the way, the example he’s got for the presentation (which has all the chapter timestamps in the description, of course) is a Cyber Orange Maverick XLT 2.0 Ecoboost. So, it should start at an MSRP of exactly $23,365, plus another $495 for the Tri-Coat Metallic paintjob.