Twin Turbo Mustang Drags “Imports:” 2JZ Camaro and 240, Along With Big Block RX-7

Sticking with the tradition of being the early fall drag racing event to go, FL2K 2021 took place at the Bradenton Motorsport Park in Bradenton, Florida, between October 7th through 10th. And the classic action didn’t disappoint, nor did its twists. 24 photos



The focus of the video embedded below is a dark blue S197 Ford Mustang GT. Of course, it’s not stock, as the description also mentions the Coyote-powered legend has a couple of turbocharged aids, among other cool stuff. And, just to put the aftermarket mods into the proper perspective, the initial skirmish is against another Mustang GT... although at first, it almost seems like we are dealing with a solo run!



Then it’s time for the big leagues, as the first opponent worthy of our attention comes in the quarterfinals of the Street Car Shootout class. So, from the 1:18 mark, the Mustang GT meets an “



The odd import story continues from the 1:55 mark when the semifinals show the ‘Stang having no trouble against a 2JZ-swapped Nissan 240SX. After all, the latter’s 8.05s result was nothing compared to the S197’s 7.35s ET. But that was just preparation for the ultimate encounter.



In the finals, the twin-turbo ‘Stang had to face none other than “Green Mamba,” the (in)famous twin-turbocharged big-block Chevy-powered Mazda RX-7. Well, it turned out that in the end,



