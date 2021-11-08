2 Toyota MR2 Spyder Comes Back to Life as Mid-Engine “GR-S” Using Extinct VW Cues

Modern Dodge Magnum Hellcat Redeye Is the Widebody Charger Wagon to Trash Around

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar Vargas (@wb.artist20) With official Charger history kicking off way back in 1966 (even 1964 if we count the Charger II concept car), it’s no surprise the legendary nameplate has seen enough transformation over the decades. Some are entirely worth mentioning, such as “General Lee” or the 1969 Charger Daytona Others, like the fifth-generation L-body, are better left forgotten – except for the rare Shelby Charger GLHS which is way too sweet and feisty for its menacing all-black appearance. But we’re not here to speak about two-, three- or even four-doors. We are here to make a case for five-door Chargers.Every Dodge aficionado is probably aware of the short-lived early 21st-century connection between the Magnum and Charger nameplates. It delivered the LX platform-based Magnum revival as a feisty station wagon that shared components with both the Chrysler 300 and the Charger. And also, a cult following, it seems.The brand’s fans probably also know about certain personal efforts to unofficially revive the Magnum based on the latest Charger underpinnings. We really can’t call them modern, since the most recent Charger iteration has been around for a decade already, but alas – that hasn’t stopped anyone from imagining another Magnum return.Especially when pixel masters are involved, who do not need to worry about technical conundrums. Case in point, Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 across social media, has decided to remind us once more that he turned into a family head not long ago. So, it’s only logical that practical cars are on his radar more than before.Thus, in between a pickup truck or two, he decided to squeeze his vision of a contemporary Charger Magnum wagon. But just to be sure we know who we are dealing with, he did not just bring back the SRT-8 with him. Instead, he opted for the latest 2021 SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody version! Now that’s a 797-hp supercharged 6.2-liter way of doing the grocery shopping.